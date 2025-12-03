Morocco: SAPS Concludes the 93rd Interpol General Assembly in Morocco

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has concluded its participation in the 93rd Session of the Interpol General Assembly held in Marrakech, Morocco, recently.

The global meeting brought together delegates from 164 of the 196 member countries to discuss international policing priorities and adopt resolutions that will guide transnational law enforcement efforts.

This year's agenda focused on key areas including the disruption of transnational organised crime, dismantling scam centres, expanding Interpol's policing capabilities, advancing women in policing, assessing the pilot of the Silver Notice and promoting the ratification and signing of the UN Convention Against Cybercrime.

The assembly also elected new members to the Interpol Executive Committee, including the organisation's new President Lucas Philippe from France.

The SAPS said it welcomed the opportunity to participate in the high-level platform, which enabled the exchange of operational insights, assessment of emerging crime trends, and the adoption of best practices that will support South Africa's ongoing policing modernisation.

Police Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale, who led the SAPS delegation, highlighted the significance of South Africa's participation.

"Our presence at this assembly reaffirms South Africa's unwavering commitment to global security. The insights gained and partnerships strengthened here will directly enhance our ability to protect our communities at home and contribute meaningfully to international policing efforts," Mathale said.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who also attended the session reflected on the operational value of the engagements.

"This assembly has equipped our delegation with advanced tools and intelligence-driven approaches that will elevate our fight against organised crime, cyber threats, trafficking networks, and financial crimes.

"Strengthening these global collaborations is essential to staying ahead of emerging threats. "We will have to go back and evaluate the different approaches that will assist the country, in the fight against transnational crimes," Mkhwanazi said.

Beyond the formal sessions, SAPS held several bilateral engagements with countries across Africa, Asia, Americas and Europe, aimed at deepening cooperation against transnational crime.

These discussions strengthened work ethics, mutual trust, and collaboration in combating cybercrime, human trafficking, terrorism, drug trafficking, financial crimes, and cross-border criminal networks.

Stronger regional ties were also forged with SADC member states, enabling greater alignment of policing strategies, improved information-sharing mechanisms, and coordinated responses to regional security challenges.

As the delegation returns from Marrakech, SAPS remains committed to implementing the best practices and lessons shared at the Assembly.

Key priorities include improved international data-sharing, enhanced strategies for dismantling criminal networks, modernised cybercrime response models, and greater support for the advancement of women in policing.

SAPS reaffirms its dedication to leveraging these global insights to strengthen national safety, elevate professional policing standards, and contribute to a safer and more secure region in line with international law enforcement priorities.