Southern Africa: President Ramaphosa Urges Stronger Economic Integration, Regional Peace Efforts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for deeper economic integration and intensified regional peace efforts as South Africa and Mozambique opened the fourth Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Maputo on Wednesday, reaffirming a partnership built on struggle-era solidarity and sustained by expanding economic ties.

Addressing Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, Ministers and senior officials at the State House, President Ramaphosa said the BNC remains a vital platform for elevating cooperation between the two countries at a time of rising global uncertainty and geopolitical instability.

"This fourth session of the Bi-National Commission reaffirms the historic and fraternal bonds of solidarity between our nations and peoples, rooted in our shared struggle against colonialism and apartheid. The brave people of Mozambique paid a heavy price for their solidarity with us. For this, we remain eternally grateful," the President said.

With multilateralism under strain and violent conflicts escalating across the world, President Ramaphosa said South Africa and Mozambique must work together to defend international law, promote dialogue and tackle regional insecurity.

"Civil strife, conflict and war are robbing entire generations of the peace, stability and development that is their due," he said, raising concern over the situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the civil war in Sudan, and the political impasse in South Sudan.

The President further stressed the need to redouble efforts to tackle the threat posed by terrorism and extremism.

Economic cooperation takes centre stage

President Ramaphosa highlighted Mozambique's position as South Africa's largest trading partner in the region and a key global export destination. He underscored the BNC's central role in strengthening economic links.

"Mozambique is also host to more than 300 South African companies. We are keen to see more Mozambican investment in South Africa," the President said.

He added that stronger bilateral trade, investment and infrastructure development would yield shared benefits.

He pointed to the Maputo Development Corridor as a prime example of successful cross-border cooperation, saying it had significantly improved the movement of goods and people, boosted tourism, and created multiplier effects across sectors.

The President placed particular emphasis on energy cooperation as a "central pillar" of the economic partnership. He stressed the importance of the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric scheme to South Africa's grid and commended Mozambique for the Mphanda Nkuwa Hydropower project.

"We stand ready to explore partnership opportunities in this project," the President said.

Later today, President Ramaphosa and President Chapo will inaugurate the new Sasol gas development facility in Inhambane - a project born out of the long-standing gas cooperation agreement signed in 2004.

"This facility represents another milestone in our joint efforts to expand the energy mix in both countries in a mutually beneficial manner," President Ramaphosa said, adding that a new Memorandum on Energy Cooperation will be signed during the BNC.

He also highlighted opportunities in minerals such as graphite, iron ore and tantalum, supported by financing from South Africa's development finance institutions, including the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Industrial Development Corporation and Export Credit Insurance Corporation.

Driving continental economic integration

President Ramaphosa said both countries must fully leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area to diversify markets, deepen intra-African trade and strengthen economic resilience.

"This BNC session should therefore focus on how we can expand all areas of cooperation, including accelerating people-to-people ties and cultural links. Our fortunes are intertwined, and our interests are mutually reinforcing," he said.

The President closed by expressing appreciation for the delegation's warm reception in Maputo and reiterated South Africa's commitment to working closely with Mozambique to secure a better future for both nations. - SAnews.gov.za