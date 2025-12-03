South Africa: Nzimande Warns Against Misuse of AI and Emerging Technologies

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has called for greater vigilance in how scientific knowledge is applied, particularly as emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) become more pervasive.

"The call to be vigilant is particularly urgent today when we are witnessing the use of emerging technologies such as AI, not only for the targeted killing of civilians in places such as Gaza, but also, how the same technology is being used in the targeted killing of journalists."

Speaking at the World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ) 2025, held at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria, Nzimande cited alarming statistics from the International Federation of Journalists.

According to the statistics, since 7 October 2023, over 248 journalists and media workers were killed.

They also claim to have evidence that the Israeli army has deliberately targeted journalists, with some of these cases currently being investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"Flowing from this, what is the role of science journalism in a context where countries continue to sell weapons to other countries that are committing genocide and other human rights violations?" he asked.

The Minister underlined the importance of the theme for this year's conference: "Science journalism and social justice: journalism that builds understanding and resilience".

He elaborated on the implications of this theme, stressing the need for science journalism to address pressing global challenges.

"Your theme calls for us to consistently examine the value of science by constantly asking how science helps us to address global challenges such as inequality, armed conflict, pandemics, and climate change," he said.

In addition, he believes that the theme enjoins everyone to constantly assess how science is communicated and how such communication influences social attitudes towards science.

Nzimande also reflected on government's efforts to promote science journalism in the country.

He told attendees that South Africa is intensifying efforts to strengthen science journalism as part of its broader drive to build a scientifically literate society.

In the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, the Minister said science journalism plays a critical role in translating complex research into accessible information that helps citizens form independent views on science issues.

According to the 2022 South African Public Relationship with Science survey, television, the internet and radio remain the country's leading sources of science information.

To boost capacity in the sector, the department has partnered with mainstream and community media to place more than 40 unemployed journalism graduates each year in science reporting roles.

Nzimande highlighted the significance of hosting this conference in South Africa, as it marks the first occurrence of such an event on the African continent.

The conference also comes on the heels of South Africa's successful Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit.

The WCSJ 2025 serves as a platform for elevating the conversation around science communication and its impact on society, marking a milestone for both the journalistic and scientific communities in Africa and beyond.

Delegates attending the conference are presented with a comprehensive programme featuring three plenary sessions, alongside an impressive lineup of 58 parallel sessions including seminars, workshops, and lectures from 196 speakers.

The conference also includes 21 field trips, offering attendees a chance to explore South Africa's rich scientific landscape, including visits to key projects like the Square Kilometre Array.

"The hosting of this conference does not just affirm our status as a preferred destination for global conferences; it also provides us with a unique opportunity to showcase South Africa and Africa's science and cultural landscape," Nzimande said.