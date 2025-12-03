South Africa: SA Intensifies Fight Against Corruption

South Africa is not only intensifying efforts to root out corruption but is proactively "building firewalls against it", says Public Service and Administration Minister Mzamo Buthelezi.

The Minister launched International Anti-Corruption Day in Pretoria on Wednesday, where he emphasised that South Africa is moving towards a "cleaner and accountable State".

"For South Africans, this launch somehow signifies a renewed contract of trust. As we mark the International Anti-Corruption Day, our message is direct and that is: corruption is a threat to economic competitiveness. It is a social destabiliser and a direct assault on the developmental aspirations of our people," Buthelezi said.

Buthelezi said corruption will be confronted, dismantled and be uprooted from the system, whether it manifests in boardrooms, municipal offices and even in global networks.

"Our successful hosting of the G20 demonstrated that South Africa indeed has abilities to convene, to lead and to deliver on complex, multilateral platforms. It positioned our nation as a credible leader on governance and institutional reform.

"I must mention that one of the critical pillars of that leadership was the work of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (AWCG) that was co-chaired alongside the Special Investigating Unit.

"Our country has moved from addressing statements of intent as government and has reached an infection point where our citizens expect a capable and an ethical State.

"This year alone has been a strategic inflection point for South Africa's global leadership on anti-corruption as we launch this International Anti-Corruption Day, building on the strong momentum we generated on the global stage where our country successfully hosted the G20 summit," the Minister said.

The main anti-corruption hotline for the South African government is 0800 701 701.

The public can also report fraud, corruption and maladministration via email at integrity@publicservicecorruptionhotline.org.za. They can also send an SMS to 39772 or a toll-free fax to 0800 204 965.

About International Anti-Corruption Day

International Anti-Corruption Day is commemorated annually on 9 December in recognition of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which was signed in Mexico in 2003.

The day provides an opportunity for political leaders, governments, legal bodies and lobby groups to join forces against corruption. On this day, anti-corruption advocates engage the general public to effectively fight against corruption and fraud in communities.

Governments, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, media and citizens around the world are joining forces to fight corruption. The United Nations Development Programme and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime are at the forefront of these efforts.