Zimbabwe: Govt Pushes for Stronger Disability Inclusive Education

3 December 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Anyway Yotamu

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening disability-inclusive policies and institutional reforms as part of its Vision 2030 development agenda.

Speaking at an event marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Harare recently Kundayi Kamutseta the Human Capital, Planning and Skills Development Officer in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education said the day was both a celebration and a reminder of the work still to be done.

"Today we celebrate the leadership of persons with disabilities in education and skills development. Their resilience and innovation remind us that disability is not an inability. As a ministry, we remain committed to promoting disability inclusion through science, technology and education." she told delegates at Danhiko Industrial Training College.

Kamutseta said the government was expanding opportunities for marginalised and indigenous communities, improving access to international education platforms and strengthening local institutions to better support people with disabilities.

The commemorations, organised by the Forum for African Women Educationalists Zimbabwe Chapter (FAWEZI) highlighted both progress made and persistent gaps in creating an inclusive society.

Dr Deborah Tigere, Executive Director of Vision Ability Zimbabwe, praised FAWEZI for its ongoing efforts to champion education access for learners with disabilities.

"For FAWEZI's efforts, we celebrate every step taken to ensure that women and men with disabilities can learn, lead and thrive on their own terms," Dr Tigere said.

She called for "stronger policies and deeper commitments that leave no learner behind" adding that inclusion must become "a lived reality" rather than an aspiration.

Danhiko Industrial Training College Principal, Flora Jaure said the institution remained committed to equipping students with disabilities with technical and vocational skills aligned to national development goals.

"We are dedicated to creating an inclusive environment that empowers every student with physical disabilities to thrive," she said.

