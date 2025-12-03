South Africa: Cape Town's Unique Shelter Officially Recognised By Government

The facility provides safety support for LGBT+ and male victims of violence

A unique shelter for LGBT+ and men who are victims of violence was officially opened on Tuesday in Cape Town.

Although operating since it first opened in 2023, the shelter is now officially recognised and funded by the provincial Department of Social Development (DSD).

It is run by a non-profit organisation Philisa Abafazi Bethu (Heal Our Women), which provides similar services for women and children. The organisation started in Lavender Hill in 2008.

It has six beds available for stays of up to two weeks.

The department has allocated R516,000 to the shelter.

"This funding covers operational costs, security, occupational health and safety, and psychosocial services," the department said in a statement.

Lucinda Evans, director of Philisa Abafazi Bethu, thanked her team and their partner organisations at the opening.

"The President has made a declaration on gender-based violence [as a national disaster]. This organisation is putting our hand up and saying, where are the emergency funds?" said Evans.

Social development MEC Jaco Londt said the shelter would "provide a safe, affirming and non-judgemental environment for adult clients requiring protection from violence and exploitation, often accompanied by a desperate need for emergency GBV accommodation".

He explained that the facility will also provide trauma counselling, referrals to health and legal services, and substance use support.

"There's also a component of skills development and reintegration assistance because this is an emergency shelter," said Londt.

He said the department spends over R1-billion supporting more than 1,000 organisations in the Western Cape. "But that's not enough," he said.

Entertainer and pageant director Barry Reid also spoke at the event. He said, "When we talk about inclusive shelters, we're not talking about something optional, we're talking about survival."

"A shelter is not just a roof over someone's head. It's a message about what we believe people are worth," he said.

The shelter received messages of support from the South African Police Service, the Commission for Gender Equality, the National Prosecuting Authority, the provincial department of Health and Wellness, the Department of Justice and the Triangle Project.