Uganda: UK Lifts Travel Warning for Key Ugandan Parks

The United Kingdom has removed its warning against all but essential travel to Queen Elizabeth National Park, the area immediately south-west of Kasese town, and Semuliki National Park, a move welcomed by Uganda's tourism sector after more than two years of restrictions.

In its latest update issued on Tuesday, December 2, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it "no longer advise against all but essential travel to Queen Elizabeth National Park, the area immediately south-west of Kasese town, or to Semuliki National Park".

Industry leaders have welcomed the decision as a turning point for Uganda's tourism sector

Amos Wekesa, founder and chief executive of Great Lakes Safaris, described the decision as a "Christmas miracle," noting that UK travellers can now freely visit these premier wildlife destinations.

He said the change follows months of advocacy involving meetings with President Museveni, the British High Commissioner to Uganda, Lisa Chesney, and representatives from the Uganda Mission in the UK led by Patricia Kabuleta.

Uganda's tourism sector, which contributed about $1.28 billion to the economy in 2024 and supported over 800,000 jobs, suffered significant setbacks during the travel warning.

The removal of the advisory is expected to restore confidence among UK travellers -- a key source market for Uganda's tourism industry -- and help reverse the sharp decline in bookings experienced after the advisory was first issued.

Tour operators reported dramatic drops in visitor numbers when the warning was in place, with some estimating up to a 70% reduction in UK tourist arrivals to affected parks during its peak impact.

The UK issued its travel advisory for Queen Elizabeth and Semuliki National Parks in October 2023, following a deadly attack on tourists in western Uganda.

On October 17, 2023, suspected rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces ambushed a tourist vehicle near Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese District, killing a British national, a South African national, and their Ugandan guide, and setting the vehicle on fire.

In response to this incident and ongoing security concerns, British authorities advised against all but essential travel to these areas to protect their citizens from potential threats.

The advisory had a significant impact on tourism, discouraging UK travellers--the country's largest source of long-haul visitors--from visiting some of Uganda's most popular wildlife destinations.

With the travel advisory lifted, industry players expect a return of UK tourists, bringing increased foreign exchange earnings and higher occupancy for hotels, safari camps, and transport services.

Experts also anticipate spill-over effects from regional markets, boosting domestic and East African tourism.

Tourism analysts project that Uganda could see a faster-than-expected recovery in international arrivals and revenue, provided that safety and security in the country remain stable.

The sector is expected to benefit from ongoing government initiatives to diversify tourism products, enhance marketing, and improve infrastructure and services.

The lifting of the advisory is seen as an important step in restoring confidence among foreign visitors, creating jobs, and strengthening Uganda's broader economic growth through tourism.