Uganda: Museveni Appoints Morris Muhindo, 36, As Under Secretary

President Museveni has appointed 36-year-old Morris Muhindo as an Under Secretary in the Office of the President, a position that places him among the youngest Ugandans to ascend to the senior civil service rank.

In a phone interview, Muhindo confirmed the appointment and said he is now awaiting deployment.

"Yes, I have been appointed Under Secretary in the Office of the President," he said.

Under Secretaries are deployed by the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President to ministries or government agencies, typically serving as heads of finance and administration.

Muhindo may therefore be posted to any ministry or agency depending on the President's directive.

Before the appointment, Muhindo worked with Parliament, serving as a Senior Policy Analyst in the Office of the Government Chief Whip.

He previously headed the NRM Youth League as Secretary General and in 2021 was appointed Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Kisoro, a role he did not take up due to ongoing parliamentary duties.

Muhindo, who hails from Kasese District, said his appointment marks a rare rise for young professionals in Uganda's civil service.

"I think I am the youngest Under Secretary at the moment. It is a very senior position, and in Kasese only three of us have ever held it," he said.

He identified the previous holders from the district as Tom Matte and retired civil servant Eseri Ngene.

Once deployed, Muhindo will take up responsibility for financial and administrative management in whichever ministry or government agency he is assigned.