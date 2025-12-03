Tunisia: Head of State Pledges to Restore Tunisia's Public Health Sector and Ensure Rights for Healthcare Professionals

Tunis, Dec. 3 — "Efforts are underway to ensure that doctors, paramedical staff, and healthcare workers receive all their rights, especially since the legal system in place for decades has led to this unacceptable situation, both for them and for us," President Kais Saied said Tuesday during his meeting with Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani in Carthage Palace.

The Head of State reiterated the need to work tirelessly so as to restore the public health sector, which he says "has been severely undermined".

He underlined that healthcare services must be accessible to all, in every region across the country, adding that "this would create more opportunities for Tunisia's healthcare professionals, including doctors, paramedical staff, and support workers".

In a video posted on the Presidency's social media page, Saied condemned "charlatans and self-proclaimed experts", stating "they only bring disorder and corruption, offering no room for reform."

"We are waging a liberation battle on all fronts. We will continue this battle to dismantle corrupt networks. We will accept nothing less than victory until we meet the expectations of the Tunisian people in every region and sector of the country," he highlighted.

The President also expressed deep appreciation for the entire medical, paramedical, and healthcare professionals, commending their expertise, dedication, and sacrifices.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the meeting also addressed the progress of several ongoing hospital construction projects and the launch of a remote diagnostic center, which allows patients to receive diagnoses without traveling to hospitals. Prescriptions are issued based on remote assessments.