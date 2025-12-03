Obied — The Forests National Corporation (FNC) in North Kordofan State has begun sowing acacia, talh, and heglig seeds across 2,700 feddans this season in the Miyiyat, Kitr, and Berak areas of Al-Ain Forest in the Wad Al-Baga area. Miyiyat are small soil basins designed to collect and retain rainwater, while Berak (singular: Birka) are natural rainwater catchments--both serving as essential water-harvesting features that enhance seed germination and seedling survival in dryland restoration.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to rehabilitate 45,000 feddans of forest land that were severely damaged and destroyed by rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militias. The programme focuses on restoring three native Sudanese tree species vital to ecological recovery:

· Acacia (Sonot) -- drought-resistant Vachellia species including Vachellia seyal and Acacia Senegal, important for gum Arabic production and stabilizing fragile soils.

· Talh/Kitr -- typically Acacia mellifera, a hardy thorny tree used for fuelwood, charcoal, and environmental protection.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

· Heglig -- Balanites aegyptiaca, a resilient desert species valued for its edible fruits and traditional oil uses.

Engineer Mohamed Idris, Director of the FNC in North Kordofan, conducted a field visit on Tuesday to the reserved Al-Ain Forest in the Wad Al-Baga area. He was accompanied by the Director of Al-Ain Water Station, a representative of Economic Intelligence, and Omda (mayor) Ibrahim Hussein Dalil, Omda of the Al-Ban Jadeed administrative unit.

During the visit, Engineer Idris reviewed the significant rehabilitation work carried out by the forest teams and stressed that this progress was achieved despite considerable challenges. He reaffirmed FNC's commitment to advancing projects that strengthen forest production and support sustainable development.

The Director of the FNC's North Kordofan office told SUNA that planting acacia seedlings is currently underway in the Miyiyat area to fully restore tree cover in locations where vegetation had been completely removed. He added that FNC has strengthened protection measures and enforced forestry laws, filing several reports against individuals who violated regulations governing forest lands.