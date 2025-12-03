Gambia: Vessels Involved in Black Sea Incident Not Registered in Gambia - GMA

The Gambia Maritime Administration (GMA) issues this statement to correct inaccurate media reports concerning the vessels VIRAT (IMO 9257979) and KAIROS (IMO 9426439), which were involved in an incident in the Black Sea on 28th November, 2025.

Contrary to reports, these vessels were NOT registered under the Gambian flag at the time of the incident. Their registrations were cancelled, and they were removed from the Gambian Ship Registry on 10thNovember, 2025.

Both vessels were initially registered in breach of the Administration's standing directive that prohibits the registration of vessels subject to sanctions by the European Union, the United Kingdom, or the United States. The breach resulted from registrations carried out without the required due diligence screening and it was discovered through the Administration's compliance monitoring.

Once this compliance violation was identified, the GMA took decisive corrective action to safeguard the integrity of its National Ship Registry. On 10th November, 2025, Virat and Kairos, were deregistered along with seventy-two (72) other sanctioned vessels and formally removed from the Gambian Ship Registry.

Accordingly, at the time of the 28th November 2025 incident, Virat and Kairos were not entitled to fly the Gambian flag. They should not be characterized as Gambian-flagged vessels in relation to the incident.

The Gambia Maritime Administration has undertaken the following steps to ensure international transparency and compliance,

The updated list of deregistered vessels has been formally transmitted to all Port State Control authorities through Abuja Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The International Maritime Organization has been formally notified of the deregistrations.

Appropriate notifications have been submitted to other regional maritime MoUsto ensure that the deregistered vessels are barred from obtaining services within Port State Control jurisdictions.

The Government of The Gambia remains committed to the highest standards of maritime compliance and transparency. The action taken on 10thNovember, 2025 reflects this commitment.

The Gambia Maritime Administration continues to work in cooperation with international partners, including the International Maritime Organization, regional MoUs, and other flag states, to ensure that the Gambian Registry is not exploited for unauthorized or illicit purposes.

The Administration will continue to strengthen its vetting and compliance procedures to ensure that only vessels meeting international standards of safety, environmental protection, and legal compliance are registered under the Gambian flag.

The Gambia Marina Administration reiterates that Virat and Kairos were not Gambian-flagged vessels at the time of the 28th November 2025 incident. Their registrations had been cancelled on 10thNovember, 2025 due to compliance violations. The Government of The Gambia remains committed to maintaining the integrity and credibility of the Gambian ShipRegistry through rigorous compliance oversight and international cooperation.

