Morocco: Why I Chose to Play for Spain Over Morocco - Yamal

Why I Chose to Play for Spain Over Morocco - Yamal

2 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has revealed why he opted to represent the Spanish national football team over Morocco. Yamal was born in Rocafonda, Spain, to a Moroccan father and an Equatorial Guinean mother. The 18-year-old was eligible to play for Spain, Morocco, and Equatorial Guinea.

"Deep down, I was considering playing for Morocco. At that time, Morocco had reached the World Cup semi-finals," Yamal said as quoted by TouchlineX (via 60 Minutes of CBS News). "But in the moment of truth, I never doubted. With all the love and respect I have for Morocco, I always wanted to play in the EURO and in Europe.

"I believe European football is watched more, and I think it's closer to the international high level. And thanks be to God, I achieved that. It also brings me closer to the World Cup with chances to win it... I will always carry love for Morocco, as it is my country too. I grew up in Spain, and I also feel that it is my country."

