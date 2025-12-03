Africa: FIFA to Unveil Match Schedules for 2026 World Cup December 6

FIFA will unveil the updated match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in a live global broadcast on Saturday, December 6 from Washington, DC. This announcement will occur nearly 24 hours after the world learns of the 12 unprecedented groups of four at the tournament's highly anticipated Final Draw.

The reveal will be presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who will be joined on stage by FIFA Legends, with representatives from all 42 qualified teams and those still in contention in the audience. The event promises to be one of the most significant moments on the road to 2026. Throughout the show, expert insights and reactions will be provided, breaking down the match-ups, analysing key storylines, and offering perspectives on the host venues that will welcome fans in June and July next year.

During the live broadcast, the venues and kick-off times for all 104 matches will be confirmed. The broadcast will be available across FIFA platforms, including FIFA.com and FIFA's YouTube channel, ensuring fans around the globe can follow the announcements in real time. A live broadcast feed will also be made available to broadcasters worldwide.

The match allocation process that follows the draw aims to ensure the best possible conditions for all teams and spectators while, where possible, enabling fans worldwide to watch their teams play live across different time zones.

The final version of the match schedule will be available in March, once the FIFA and European play-offs have taken place and the final six slots have been filled.

With excitement building across three nations and 16 vibrant host cities, and nearly two million tickets already sold, the unveiling of the match schedule after the draw marks another milestone on the way to what will be a truly game-changing FIFA World Cup.