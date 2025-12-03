Kenya: Rebuilding the Wall - Shabana Eager to Turn Gusii Stadium Into Fortress

NAIROBI — Shabana assistant coach Bernard Mwalala wants his players to turn the Gusii Stadium into the fortress it was last season.

Mwalala believes this weekend's encounter against Bidco United is the opportune moment to reverse the trend of negative results in their backyard.

"We are returning home for our next match and considering we haven't won there in three games, our win against Kenya Police provides us with the right momentum to go on a winning run. We are up against Bidco, who also have a number of promising, young players...just like us. For us, our focus will be on making our homeground the fortress it has always been," the former Bandari and KCB FC head coach said.

October was a torrid month for Tore Bobe who lost all their three matches that they played at the Gusii Stadium.

It all began with a 2-1 upset by Posta Rangers on October 15 before going down by a solitary goal to Mathare United -- 11 days later.

AFC Leopards then came calling on October 29, walking away 2-1 winners.

In the 2024/25 Kenya Premier League season, the Glamour Boys boasted the best home form, with eight out of their 14 wins occurring at the Gusii Stadium.

This was a big contributor to their eventual outstanding result in which they finished fifth with 53 points, 12 less than champions Kenya Police.

Punishing the Afandes

Shabana return to Gusii bubbling with confidence after a hardfought 1-0 win over the league champions at the Police Sacco Stadium on Sunday evening.

It was a result that took them to fifth with 15 points from 10 games, four adrift of leaders Gor Mahia who have played one match less.

Mwalala said the win was not a fluke but testament to the hard yards the players have been putting in training.

"Throughout the week, the players have been working on their transition from defence to attack. I don't think that our victory had anything to do with luck. We prepared well and indeed we came to the pitch and showed that we can come away with victory," Mwalala said.

Mwalala was taking charge in place of head coach Peter Okidi who has been assisting Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya with the national under 17 team at the Cecafa Regional qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) -- in Addis Ababa.