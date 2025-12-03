South Africa: Economic Development and Trade Select Committee Calls On Minister to Ensure Consequence Management for Underperforming Officials

press release

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Economic Development and Trade, Ms Sonja Boshoff, has said her committee will hold Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to strict timeframes on her commitment to discipline officials who have failed to disburse small, medium and micro enterprises funding.

Ms Boshoff said the timeframes must be accompanied by comprehensive quarterly reporting to Parliament that provides details on:

· the number of cases investigated,

· the actions taken against officials responsible for delays, and

· the measurable impact on turnaround times for SMME funding.

"Anything short of this transparency risks allowing the same systemic failures to continue unchecked. The Department of Small Business Development holds the tools to stimulate growth, drive job creation and support entrepreneurship - but only if it fixes its internal inefficiencies," Ms Boshoff said.

On Tuesday, Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams, as part of the Economics Cluster ministers, informed the National Council of Provinces that she will implement consequence management next year for non-performing officials who are responsible for delays and failures in disbursing crucial support to small businesses.

Ms Boshoff said government's internal inefficiencies have continued to rob entrepreneurs of desperately needed support, jobs and livelihoods. "For years, entrepreneurs, especially cooperatives, have battled excessive bureaucracy, prolonged waiting periods for approvals, and devastating bottlenecks in disbursement processes that directly result in businesses collapsing before funding ever reaches them," she said.

"The committee will monitor this commitment closely. If consequence management does not materialise on time and with proof of improved delivery in 2026, the Minister must be held accountable. Small businesses deserve better, and economic recovery depends on it. South Africa's entrepreneurs cannot continue paying the price for bureaucratic paralysis," Ms Boshoff concluded.