Tanzania: Dcea Confiscates Assets of the Drug Traffickers Worth 3bn/

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government, through the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), has conducted various operations that resulted in the seizure of 3.8 tonnes of drugs, the destruction of 18 acres of marijuana, and the confiscation of assets of drug criminals worth 3.304bn/-.

DCEA Commissioner General Aretas Lyimo disclosed this today, December 3, 2025, while speaking to media outlets at his office in Dar es Salaam, saying the operation was carried out in November 2025 with 84 suspects arrested in connection with the drugs.

He said that in furtherance of measures to combat drug crimes, the High Court, Corruption and Economic Offences Division, issued decisions to confiscate assets worth 3.3bn/-including houses, plots, and vehicles.

The assets, Commissioner General Lyimo said, belong to suspects Saleh Khamis Basleman and Gawar Bachi Fakir, who are accused of drug trafficking.

Commissioner General Lyimo explained that the applications for the confiscation of the assets were submitted to the court following an investigation conducted, and it was found that the suspects own assets that were obtained through the crime of drug trafficking.

"The confiscation of the assets has been carried out under the Proceeds of Crime Act, Chapter 256, read together with the Economic and Organized Crime Act, Chapter 200, and the Narcotics Control and Combating Act, Number 5 of 2015," explained Commissioner General Lyimo.

He said that the confiscation of criminal proceeds has been legally established to teach the community that crime has no penalty and prison sentences are not sufficient to eradicate crime, especially in organized crime, including drug crimes.

"And this is a strategy to prevent crime from continuing and to remove the desire to commit crime," Commissioner General Lyimo added.

The list of properties confiscated according to Commissioner General Lyimo is Apartment Number OA2, the first floor located at Sea Breeze Residential Complex, Plot Number 192 Block 0, Jangwani Beach in Kinondoni Municipal Council in Dar es Salaam.

Others are Apartment 6B, Plot Number 26 Block 52 located at Kariakoo in Ilala Municipal Council in Dar es Salaam, a house located at Plot Number 329 and 1009 Block C in Mbezi area in Kinondoni Municipal Council in Dar es Salaam.

Other properties that were confiscated, Commissioner General Lyimo said are plot number 69 block 7 located in Mbweni JKT Ward in Kinondoni Municipal Council in Dar es Salaam, and house number 14 located in plot number 131 block 9 in Chui Mtoni Kijichi Street, NSSF House Scheme Phase III in Temeke District, Dar es Salaam.

Also, he said there is plot number 44768 located in Kigogo Street in Kisarawe II Ward, Kigamboni Municipal Council in Dar es Salaam and a plot located in Shungubweni Village, Shungubweni Ward in Mkuranga District, Coast.

In addition, he said there is plot number 53 block E located in Boza Village in Mkuranga District, Coast Region and a plot located in Boza Village, Boza Ward in Mkuranga District, Coast Region.

Commissioner General Lyimo said, there is also a house number B block C located in Mwambao Street in Mji Mkongwe Ward in Bagamoyo District in Coast Region.

Similarly, Commissioner General Lyimo said, there is Apartment Number PA1, ground floor, Sea Breeze Residential Complex in Plot Number 192 block P located in Jangwani Beach, Kinondoni Municipal Council in Dar es Salaam.

He said, there is also house number 9 located in Magomeni in Ubungo Municipal Council in Dar es Salaam and plot number 44746 located in Kigogo Street in Kisarawe II Ward, Kigamboni Municipal Council in Dar es Salaam.

Plot No. 44748 located in Kigogo Street, Kisarawe Ward II, Kigamboni Municipal Council and Plot No. 44789 located in Kigogo Street, Kisarawe Ward II, Kigamboni Municipal Council in Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile, Commissioner General Lyimo said, the confiscated vehicles are number T 539 DKQ, Nissan Civilian, number T 427 EAH, Subaru Impreza, number T 196 EAC, Volkswagen and number T 654 DCH, Volkswagen.

The other vehicles, Commissioner General Lyimo said, are number T 141 DKV, a Nissan Civilian, number T 944 DKY, a Nissan Civilian, number T 830 DLA, a Nissan Civilian, number T 767 DLL, a Nissan Civilian, number T 435 DJY, a Toyota Corolla Spacio, number T 307 DLW, a Nissan Civilian and number T 753 DKS, a Nissan Civilian.