Tanzania, Australian Firm Explore Opening of the Nyanzaga Gold Mine

Sengerema — THE Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, has met and held discussions with the Chief Financial Officer of Perseus' Parent Company and the Board Director of the Nyanzaga Project, Ms Lee-Anne de Bruin, to deliberate on the implementation steps for establishing the Nyanzaga Gold Mine in Sengerema District, Mwanza Region.

The discussions, held in Dar es Salaam, focused on reviewing the progress and prospects of the project, which is expected to make a significant contribution to the nation's economic growth as well as improve the livelihoods of the people of Sengerema.

Ms. Lee-Anne de Bruin was accompanied by Mr. Matt Cavedon, General Manager and Board Director of the Nyanzaga Project, along with Mr. Isaac Lupokela, the Chief Financial Officer of the project.

Additionally, Minister Mavunde assured the Perseus investors that the Ministry of Minerals will continue to cooperate closely with them to ensure the successful development of the Nyanzaga gold mine, which will contribute to Tanzania's economic growth and create employment opportunities for many Tanzanians.