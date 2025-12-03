Tanzania: Tasfam Injects 117m Us Dollars to Boost the Blue Economy

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Scaling-Up Sustainable Marine Fisheries and Aquaculture Management (TASFAM) Project is set to transform the lives of thousands of coastline communities while strengthening the country's blue economy.

This follows the first Project Management Committee meeting, chaired on December 2, 2025, by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Permanent Secretary, Ms. Agnes K. Meena, at TVLA Hall in Temeke, Dar es Salaam.

Ms Meena hailed the Sixth Phase Government under President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi for prioritizing fisheries as a key sector for economic growth.

"The TASFAM Project, valued at 117m US dollars, is more than just an investment in infrastructure and technology. It is about empowering small-scale fishers, coastal communities, and local entrepreneurs to improve their livelihoods and secure a sustainable future," she said.

The five-year project (2025-2030), developed in partnership with the World Bank, will cover 16 coastal councils on the mainland and the islands of Unguja and Pemba.

Key interventions include constructing modern markets and processing facilities, expanding seaweed and sea cucumber farming, providing advanced fishing equipment, and procuring a marine research vessel.

More than 300 groups of seaweed farmers and marine organism cultivators are expected to benefit directly.

Ms. Meena emphasized that TASFAM will strengthen the fisheries value chain, reduce post-harvest losses, protect the marine environment, and increase household incomes.

"Through sustainable fisheries management and modern aquaculture practices, this project will ensure that coastal communities thrive, while contributing to Tanzania's blue economy," she said.