Tanzania: Tasfam Injects 117m Us Dollars to Boost the Blue Economy

3 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Aveline Kitomary

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Scaling-Up Sustainable Marine Fisheries and Aquaculture Management (TASFAM) Project is set to transform the lives of thousands of coastline communities while strengthening the country's blue economy.

This follows the first Project Management Committee meeting, chaired on December 2, 2025, by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Permanent Secretary, Ms. Agnes K. Meena, at TVLA Hall in Temeke, Dar es Salaam.

Ms Meena hailed the Sixth Phase Government under President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi for prioritizing fisheries as a key sector for economic growth.

"The TASFAM Project, valued at 117m US dollars, is more than just an investment in infrastructure and technology. It is about empowering small-scale fishers, coastal communities, and local entrepreneurs to improve their livelihoods and secure a sustainable future," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The five-year project (2025-2030), developed in partnership with the World Bank, will cover 16 coastal councils on the mainland and the islands of Unguja and Pemba.

Key interventions include constructing modern markets and processing facilities, expanding seaweed and sea cucumber farming, providing advanced fishing equipment, and procuring a marine research vessel.

More than 300 groups of seaweed farmers and marine organism cultivators are expected to benefit directly.

Ms. Meena emphasized that TASFAM will strengthen the fisheries value chain, reduce post-harvest losses, protect the marine environment, and increase household incomes.

"Through sustainable fisheries management and modern aquaculture practices, this project will ensure that coastal communities thrive, while contributing to Tanzania's blue economy," she said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.