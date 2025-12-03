Tanzania: Ewura Releases New Fuel Prices for the Tanzania Mainland

Dodoma — THE ENERGY and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has announced new cap prices for petroleum products, which will take effect across Mainland Tanzania from today, December 3, 2025, at 12:01 a.m.

The updated prices reflect movements in global oil markets, changes in product premiums, and fluctuations in exchange rates.

Under the new pricing structure, retail petrol prices at the country's entry ports will range from 2,749/- in Dar es Salaam to 2,842/- in Mtwara.

Diesel prices will fall between 2,779/- and 2,872/-, while kerosene will be sold at between 2,653/- and 2,745/- per litre. Wholesale prices have also been adjusted, with petrol selling at 2,610.10/- per litre in Dar es Salaam and 2,616/- per litre in both Tanga and Mtwara.

The latest adjustments are driven by global Free on Board (FOB) prices drawn from the Arab Gulf market. For December 2025, FOB prices increased by 1.7 percent for petrol, 4.8 percent for diesel and 6.4 percent for kerosene.

Premiums for products entering through Dar es Salaam Port dropped by an average of 2.4 percent for petrol and 3.6 percent for kerosene, but rose by 3.5 percent for diesel.

There were no premium changes for ships docking at Tanga or Mtwara. EWURA also noted a 4.48 percent increase in the exchange rate used in its pricing calculations.

EWURA has reminded fuel retailers and wholesalers that the new cap prices are legally binding. Stations selling fuel above the cap or below the regulated floor price will face enforcement measures.

"All petrol stations are required to display their prices clearly on visible boards," the regulator said, adding that stations must also disclose any discounts or incentives on offer. Failure to display prices constitutes an offence and will attract penalties.

Retailers are further required to issue receipts generated by an Electronic Fiscal Pump Printer (EFPP) for every sale.

Consumers are encouraged to keep their receipts, which act as evidence in cases involving wrongful pricing or complaints about product quality.

EWURA says the latest review is part of its ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and fairness in the petroleum sector.

It emphasised that while fuel prices are influenced by global supply and demand, the authority will continue monitoring the market to safeguard consumer interests.

The full schedule of retail cap prices for all towns, districts and regions is included in EWURA's official notice issued on Tuesday.