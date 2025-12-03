Tanzania: SGA Wins Consumer Choice Award 2025

Dar es Salaam — SGA Security has once again been named the Most Trusted and Equipped Security Services Provider in Africa and scooped an award in that regard.

The award was announced at the 2025 Consumer Choice Awards Africa gala at the SuperDome, Masaki in Dar es Salaam, which was attended by various dignitaries and hundreds of companies from around the continent were present.

Speaking after receiving the award, SGA Tanzania Managing Director, Dr. Eric Sambu, said consumers had once again demonstrated confidence in the oldest security company in the region.

The Award comes after an earlier award to SGA Security as the Africa Company of the Year in the Security Services category.

He further noted that SGA Security is keen on customer satisfaction hence it has been improving the processes to ensure their customers get value for money in the mutually beneficial relationship.

He added that the award is dedicated to all employees, totalling over 18,000 in the region, who go out of their way to serve their customers pledging to double up efforts in service provision.

"We have four ISO Certifications maintained for several years, demonstrating maintenance of robust management systems to ensure quality of our services for the benefit of our customers and the public", he added.

According to Dr. Sambu, the secret to success in security services is they empower employees to serve the customers well, adding that SGA invests a lot in training employees at all levels, especially on trends and emerging practices and threats.

Consumer Choice Awards Africa is an annual awarding ceremony which seeks to award excellence to companies, organizations and institutions across the continent in various sectors of the economy through the public opinions collected as online votes through this website, established in 2019 at Dar es Salaam Tanzania.