Tanzania: Tanapa, Zati Join Forces to Promote Tanzania As a Global Tourism Hub

Zanzibar — The Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) has expanded its efforts to promote tourism and investment by signing a cooperation agreement with the Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (ZATI). This initiative aims to increase tourism products, attract investors, and position Tanzania as an international tourism hub.

The agreement was signed yesterday during a ceremony led by the Permanent Secretary of the Zanzibar Ministry of Tourism, Dr Aboud Jumbe, who commended TANAPA for establishing the TANAPA Liaison Office in Zanzibar, which paved the way for this partnership. Dr Jumbe emphasised that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will continue to collaborate with TANAPA to improve the investment environment within the Tanzania Mainland's national parks.

According to the agreement, visitors from Zanzibar are expected to extend their stay in mainland national parks instead of returning immediately to the islands. This move is set to boost investment, improve infrastructure, expand tourism services, and create more employment opportunities.

TANAPA's Senior Assistant Conservation Commissioner, John Nyamhanga, stated that the partnership will strengthen investment in tourism products and accommodation services, which will in turn increase tourists' length of stay in the parks and raise revenue for TANAPA and the nation. He noted that TANAPA manages 21 national parks with unique attractions that complement Zanzibar's tourism and contribute significantly to the national income.

Additionally, the agreement is expected to increase private sector participation, improve access to market information, and enhance the flow of tourists from Zanzibar to the mainland, thereby promoting both beach and wildlife tourism.

On her part, Assistant Conservation Commissioner Dr Halima Kiwango, Head of the TANAPA Liaison Office in Zanzibar, said the agreement supports ongoing efforts to strengthen relations between TANAPA, the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, the private sector, and tourism stakeholders to expand the tourism market.

Meanwhile, ZATI Chairman Suleiman Ali Mohamed said the association continues to focus on investment and international marketing to accelerate investment growth and promote the attractions of both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Overall, the agreement is expected to improve information access, integrate marketing systems, and strengthen collaborative tourism between Zanzibar and Tanzania's National Parks.