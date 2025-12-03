Tanzania: Puma Energy Tanzania Bags 2 Prestigious Awards

3 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — PUMA Energy Tanzania's commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric service was powerfully validated at the annual Consumer Choice Awards held in Dar es Salaam, as it was recognised with two of the most distinguished accolades of the night: "Most Preferred Oil & Fuel Company in Africa" and "Most Convenient and Accessible Petrol Station of the Year in Tanzania."

This double victory shows that PUMA Energy is not only number one in energy retailing within Tanzania but across the whole African continent. The awards, as voted by the consumers and industry experts, reflect a ringing endorsement of the brand's strategy to deliver superior quality fuels, an expanding network of modern stations, and an unmatched level of focus on customer convenience.

The award for "Most Preferred Oil & Fuel Company in Africa" is a testament to PUMA Energy's pan-African reputation for reliability, operational integrity, and innovative energy solutions. This Award showcases the trust earned with millions of consumers, businesses, and partners who, day in and day out, choose PUMA Energy to power their journeys and operations.

Meanwhile, the title of "Most Convenient and Accessible Petrol Station of the Year in Tanzania" speaks directly to the company's on-the-ground execution. PUMA Energy has consistently invested in strategic locations, state-of-the-art facilities, and services that answer the modern Tanzanian driver's needs, from well-lit, secure forecourts and clean amenities to digital payment options and a growing network that ensures a PUMA station is never far away.

PUMA Energy Tanzania Managing Director Fatma Abdallah, "We are truly humbled and honoured to receive these prestigious awards from the very consumers we exist to serve. The 'Most Preferred in Africa' is a monumental achievement that belongs to each member of the PUMA Energy Tanzania team, our esteemed dealers, and our loyal customers. The 'Most Convenient Station' award is an acknowledgement of our relentless focus on ensuring that the experience of every person driving into our stations is seamless, safe, and positive. This is not an endpoint but a powerful motivator to keep pushing the bar even higher."

Lastly, the Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs at PUMA Energy Tanzania, Emmanuel Bakilana, said," We are consistently striving to put the customer at the centre of everything we do. "

