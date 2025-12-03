Tanzanian Alliance Seeks a Funding Mechanism for Antimicrobial Resistance

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government and Members of Parliament who are at the forefront of pushing for the strengthening of interventions to eradicate antimicrobial resistance (AMR), have agreed to establish a sustainable funding mechanism for interventions to combat antimicrobial resistance.

The preliminary session before the official opening was chaired by the government's Chief Pharmacist, Daudi Masasi, on the sidelines of the African Stakeholders' Summit, which is being held in Dar es Salaam.

During the discussions, all parties identified funding challenges that affect the implementation of AMR programmes, including areas of research, laboratory testing, public education, drug use management and monitoring of resistant infections.

Masasi stressed that the success of efforts to combat AMR depends on a robust financial resource system that will enable interventions to be implemented effectively and in a timely manner.

The side event has resolved to organize a national "parliamentary dialogue" that will bring together MPs, health experts, the private sector and development stakeholders to discuss effective and sustainable approaches to financing AMR interventions.

The leaders have agreed that investing in the fight against AMR is an important step to protect the health of citizens, reduce medical costs, strengthen national production and preserve the achievements made in the health sector.

The event has opened a new chapter in the cooperation between the government and the parliament in strengthening the fight against drug resistance in the country.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary of the alliance, Christina Mzava, said she has seen the determination of MPs to advocate for the priority of the AMR agenda in national policy and budget discussions.