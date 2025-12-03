Tanzania: Nemc Marks the Day of Persons With Disabilities, Insisting On Inclusive Environments

Dar es Salaam — THE National Environment Management Council (NEMC) has today, December 3, 2025, joined the international community in commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, emphasising the importance of strengthening inclusive and user-friendly environments for all people, especially persons with disabilities.

Speaking during the commemoration, NEMC Director General, Dr Immaculate Semesi, said that sustainable environmental efforts cannot be fully realised without the participation of persons with disabilities in environmental planning and decision-making processes.

Dr Semesi stated that the right to live in a clean, safe, and healthy environment belongs to everyone, noting that the Council continues to ensure that environmental infrastructure and services are safe, accessible, and suitable for people with disabilities.

NEMC has called on public and private institutions to adopt inclusive design, ensuring that pedestrian pathways, buildings, toilets, and environmental facilities are accessible to all members of society without barriers.

The Council has also established strategies to involve persons with disabilities in key national environmental committees and discussions to ensure their voices are considered in decision-making.

Additionally, NEMC continues to strengthen disaster-preparedness systems for risks such as floods and environmental pollution, warning that persons with disabilities are often more vulnerable to the impacts of such disasters. Guidelines issued to local authorities emphasise the need for emergency plans that recognize and protect persons with disabilities.

Through collaboration with environmental stakeholders and disability-rights organisations, the Council is conducting awareness and education campaigns on the importance of safe environments for the well-being of persons with disabilities, while promoting a positive societal attitude toward disability inclusion.

Dr Semesi concluded by reaffirming NEMC's commitment to ensuring that all environmental policies and projects in the country are implemented with a focus on equity, inclusion, and the well-being of every citizen.