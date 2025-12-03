Tanzania: IFM Students Eye Fortune in Financial Training Project

Dar es Salaam — ACCESS Bank Tanzania has officially launched Access Wezesha, a new platform dedicated to empowering the new generation with essential financial literacy skills.

To mark the launch, the Bank partnered with AIESEC in IFM to deliver a comprehensive financial literacy training program for university students, bringing together more than 200 youth eager to learn about saving, budgeting, and cultivating healthy financial habits.

AIESEC is the global-led youth run network impacting the world through leadership development experiences. We facilitate leadership development activities as well as professional international internships,volunteer experiences, developing a global learning environment across 124 countries.

This initiative reinforces Access Bank's continued commitment to financial inclusion and youth empowerment through education and accessible banking solutions.

As part of this agenda, the Bank also offers products such as the IZE Account, a youth-focused banking product designed to help students manage their finances conveniently and responsibly.

Speaking during the training, Irene Mutiganzi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Access Bank Tanzania, underscored the importance of early financial education.

"Empowering young people with financial literacy is a crucial step toward securing their future. When the youth understand how to save, budget, and manage their money responsibly, they are better equipped to pursue their goals. Our partnership with AIESEC in IFM reflects our commitment to nurturing and supporting youth development in Tanzania," she said.

AIESEC, an organization focused on developing youth leadership potential through practical experiences, emphasized that the initiative contributes meaningfully to shaping future-ready leaders.

Speaking at the event, Faith Jonas Kwayu, Local Chapter President of AIESEC in IFM noted: "This collaboration with Access Bank aligns perfectly with our mission to prepare young people for real-world challenges. Financial literacy forms the foundation for responsible leadership and personal growth. We are proud to see so many youth take this important step toward building a secure and empowered future."

The training included interactive sessions, practical budgeting exercises, and guided discussions to help participants make informed financial decisions. Both Access Bank and AIESEC reaffirmed their commitment to expanding similar initiatives across the country as part of their shared mission to support youth development.