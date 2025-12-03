Angola to Repatriate Street Children Living in Namibia

Angola has announced plans to repatriate Angolan children currently living on the streets in various parts of Namibia before the end of 2025.

This was revealed by Angolan state newspaper Journal de Angola on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by Angola's ambassador to Namibia, Pedro Mutindi.

Mutindi reportedly raised concern over the long distances young children are travelling unaccompanied, particularly along the 760-kilometre Oshikango-Windhoek road.

"All logistical conditions of accommodation, transport and food are being ensured for the children, so as to ensure a safe and dignified return," Mutindi was qouted as saying by the newspaper.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.