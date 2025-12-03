Namibia: Bukalo Chair Rejects No-Confidence Bid

Bukalo Village Council chairperson Simataa Mubonda says the vote of no confidence cast against him by the Swapo branch executive committee is baseless.

He said this to The Namibian yesterday in response to a letter dated 30 November in which the Bukalo branch executive chairperson, Chuma Mudabeti, states they passed a vote of no confidence against him.

In the letter, addressed to the Swapo Katima Rural district executive, Mudabeti alleges they want Mubonda to withdraw from the council for myriad reasons, mostly related to his lack of active participation in the recent campaign activities.

She states that it is not fair for him to continue being the chairperson because he did not actively participate in the campaigns within Bukalo to inform the electorate of what they have achieved and what the party can do for them.

"He never engaged the branch on the progress report or kept us informed of what was happening in the council.

His lack of presence during campaigns has even led to the party getting fewer votes, while he also failed to call community meetings.

Furthermore, during his tenure he worked in collaboration with the opposition, which led to them being appointed to the council, while there are other Swapo members that could have been elected.

He has become a liability," she says.

According to Mudabeti, they recommend that she replace Mubonda as chairperson and that Mubonda second her nomination.

Mubonda told The Namibian the reasons are not only unfounded but also do not warrant a vote of no confidence as per the Swapo Party constitution.

"This vote of no confidence agenda is not procedural. It's just a personal agenda against me by certain people," he said.

Zambezi Swapo coordinator Dorothy Kabula, when approached for a comment by The Namibian yesterday, noted that she received the letter, however, she does not want to comment on it.

"I only received the letter through WhatsApp yesterday. However, I have nothing to say about it," she said.

