Uganda: Reach a Hand Marks World Aids Day With Youth-Focused Awareness Campaign

Reach A Hand Uganda observed World AIDS Day on 2 December 2025 with a youth-driven campaign aimed at increasing awareness and voluntary HIV testing among young people, particularly those in urban informal settlements.

The initiative, called "i Know Kati" -- loosely translated as "I Know Now" -- combined education, health services, and entertainment to engage residents of Lungujja, a suburb of Kampala.

The campaign featured a marching band through Lungujja leading to Sendawula Zone, where a medical camp offered free HIV testing and counselling, family planning services, free condoms, and health talks.

The activities culminated in a music concert headlined by Qute Kaye, Ray Signature, and Ashaba Music, attracting hundreds of young people and reinforcing the importance of early testing.

Sulaiman Muganza Byuma, Programs Officer for Community Engagement at Reach A Hand Uganda, said youth-friendly approaches increase uptake of HIV testing.

"We encourage all stakeholders to adopt new initiatives to attract people to test, which will help in reducing new infections, especially among young people," he said.

Participants welcomed the initiative. John Katongole , a Lungujja resident who attended the medical camp, said bringing services closer to communities encourages people to seek help and talk openly about HIV and sexual health.

The campaign aligns with findings from the Uganda Aids Commission Annual Joint Aids Review Report 2022/2023, which highlights a rising number of HIV infections among adolescents.

The report recorded 38,000 new infections nationwide, with approximately 15,000 among young people aged 15-24, and a disproportionate number among adolescent girls and young women.

The initiative was implemented in partnership with Reproductive Health Uganda, Sauti Plus Media Hub, DKT International, Wondfo, Medsafe Hospital, Aquafina, and the Rotary Club of Lungujja, among others.