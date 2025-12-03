East Africa: Ethiopia Reaffirms Commitment to Economic Reforms, Integrating Climate Resilience and Sustainability - State Minister

Addis Ababa — The government of Ethiopia remains fully committed to accelerating economic reforms while embedding climate sustainability, State Minister of Planning and Development, Bereket Fisehatsion said.

Addressing a panel discussion on green financing at the ongoing Second Ethiopian Capital Market Summit 2025, the State Minister noted Ethiopia's national efforts over the past years to integrate climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and economic transformation.

"These endeavors reflect our country's long-standing commitment to building a greener, more prosperous future for all citizens," he stated.

Bereket noted that Ethiopia has developed foundational climate policy instruments, including the long-term low emission and climate resilient strategy, as part of this national agenda.

Green finance is not a parallel agenda, but the core pillar of Ethiopia's long-term development strategy, essential for unlocking new engines of growth, competitiveness, and job creation.

Through the Homegrown Economic Agenda, the country is strengthening regulatory institutions, modernizing financial sectors, and deepening macroeconomic resilience.

The State Minister stressed that effective capital markets will be a critical instrument in realizing the targets of Ethiopia's Ten-Year Development Plan.

The government is committed to creating an enabling environment that mobilizes resources for climate resilience, shifting from public sector dependence to a collaborative model involving private market participants.

He also emphasized the priority of ensuring that market-based financing translates into tangible socio-economic outcomes, guaranteeing that capital market growth aligns with broader development milestones, he underlined.

The three-day Ethiopian Capital Market Summit 2025 is underway under the theme "From Foundations to Growth: Empowering People and Markets for an Inclusive Financial Future."

The operationalization of Ethiopia's capital market, marked by the official launch of the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX), represents a significant stride in the nation's economic reform agenda, it was learned.