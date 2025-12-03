East Africa: Ethiopia Reaffirms Commitment to Economic Reforms, Integrating Climate Resilience and Sustainability - State Minister

3 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The government of Ethiopia remains fully committed to accelerating economic reforms while embedding climate sustainability, State Minister of Planning and Development, Bereket Fisehatsion said.

He emphasized that the government of Ethiopia remains fully committed to accelerating economic reforms while embedding climate sustainability into its core development agenda.

Addressing a panel discussion on green financing at the ongoing Second Ethiopian Capital Market Summit 2025, the State Minister noted Ethiopia's national efforts over the past years to integrate climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and economic transformation.

"These endeavors reflect our country's long-standing commitment to building a greener, more prosperous future for all citizens," he stated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Bereket noted that Ethiopia has developed foundational climate policy instruments, including the long-term low emission and climate resilient strategy, as part of this national agenda.

Green finance is not a parallel agenda, but the core pillar of Ethiopia's long-term development strategy, essential for unlocking new engines of growth, competitiveness, and job creation.

Through the Homegrown Economic Agenda, the country is strengthening regulatory institutions, modernizing financial sectors, and deepening macroeconomic resilience.

The State Minister stressed that effective capital markets will be a critical instrument in realizing the targets of Ethiopia's Ten-Year Development Plan.

The government is committed to creating an enabling environment that mobilizes resources for climate resilience, shifting from public sector dependence to a collaborative model involving private market participants.

He also emphasized the priority of ensuring that market-based financing translates into tangible socio-economic outcomes, guaranteeing that capital market growth aligns with broader development milestones, he underlined.

The three-day Ethiopian Capital Market Summit 2025 is underway under the theme "From Foundations to Growth: Empowering People and Markets for an Inclusive Financial Future."

The operationalization of Ethiopia's capital market, marked by the official launch of the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX), represents a significant stride in the nation's economic reform agenda, it was learned.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.