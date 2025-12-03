Ethiopia: ITUC Describes Ethiopia's Progress On Trade Union Rights Impressive

3 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has praised Ethiopia's impressive progress in advancing trade union rights.

The ITUC is currently holding its annual meeting in Addis Ababa.

Speaking at the event, Luc Triangle, General Secretary of ITUC, emphasized the importance of convening the meeting in Ethiopia, noting the country's rapid economic transformation in recent years.

Ethiopia's sustained economic growth has contributed to poverty reduction and improvements in key social sectors, including health and education, he added.

Triangle further praised Ethiopia's "remarkable journey" of economic and social development and commended the strides made in enhancing trade union rights.

According to him, strong cross-border cooperation remains essential to address global challenges, man-made and natural, faced by workers worldwide.

While addresiing to the participants, Kassahun Folo, President of the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions (CETU) note that the Ethiopian government and its people are working collaboratively to create green jobs, expand industrial capacity, promote renewable energy, and strengthen the national economy.

These efforts, he said, are transforming the living standards of workers and the broader public, while laying the foundation for a more conducive working and living environment for future generations.

As the labor market evolves and new forms of employment emerge, trade unions are seeking coordinated and innovative solutions to effectively respond to emerging challenges, Kassahun added.

