Addis Ababa — The ministry of Innovation and Technology emphasized that Africa's challenges are not limitations, but rather catalysts for innovation.

At the closing session of the inaugural African Union (AU) Conference on Digital Agriculture, Bayissa Badada, State Minister of Innovation and Technology, said the three-day conference reaffirmed the potential of Africa when technical excellence aligns with political will and a shared continental vision.

"This conference has reaffirmed a powerful truth: Africa has both the responsibility and the opportunity to transform its food systems, empower its youth and women, and build climate and economic resilience," he stated.

Bayissa addressed ongoing challenges such as climate change, land degradation, limited market access, and declining youth engagement in agriculture.

He underscored the urgent need for Africa to utilize its fertile lands and advance beyond outdated agricultural practices, especially given the rapid advancements in technologies like artificial intelligence and precision agriculture.

Moreover, the conference offered a message of hope that Africa's challenges can fuel innovation, he stressed, emphasizing that the continent boasts the world's youngest workforce, abundant arable land, and a growing digital ecosystem.

The state minister also underscored the need for innovative strategies to harness Africa's challenges as catalysts for transformative change in agriculture.

"These assets provide a unique opportunity for Africa to leapfrog traditional models and build resilient, inclusive, and competitive agricultural systems," he said.

Bayissa noted Ethiopia's Digital Agriculture Roadmap for 2025-2032, which includes integrating data governance, satellite monitoring, and digital marketplaces to enhance agricultural productivity.

All efforts in the country align with Ethiopia's broader strategy of Digital Ethiopia 2030, which seeks to enhance digital transformation across various sectors.

Conference discussions covered essential topics ranging from Digital Extension Services to Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA), he underlined that digital agriculture is now not just an option, but a necessity.

Bayissa urged for a collective approach to strengthen digital sovereignty and empower youth and women to lead Africa's agricultural transformation.

"If we act together, we will reshape Africa's food systems and build resilient agricultural economies," he stated, reiterating Ethiopia's commitment to collaborating with AU member states to advance the digital agriculture agenda.

On his part, AUC Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment (ARBE), Moses Vilakati, emphasized the importance of shifting from traditional agriculture to agribusiness.

He urged participants to commit to pushing forward the transformation agenda across their respective countries.

"Agriculture is merely the act of farming, while agribusiness represents the broader business landscape within agriculture," he explained, noting that digital transformation allows us to connect without barriers.

Recalling discussions on key solutions, such as climate-smart practices and policy reforms, necessary for developing resilient and inclusive food systems, he pointed out that the sessions over the last three days helped identify policy gaps and tools.

These tools are crucial for addressing climate change, improving market access, and building viable partnerships to transform Africa's agricultural sector.

Furthermore, Vilakati addressed the alarming statistic that only 15 percent of Africa's trade occurs within the continent.

"This must change. The interactions fostered by digital transformation can help us see the potential for collaborative business within Africa," he asserted.

He underlined the need for African nations to reduce dependence on food imports, which amount billions of dollars annually.

"We must leverage our internal resources to increase food production and meet our needs," he noted.