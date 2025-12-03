Ethiopia: Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Day Catalyst for Unity, Dev't - Speaker Agegnehu Teshager

Addis Ababa — The celebration of Nations, Nationalities and Peoples (NNP) Day is vital for strengthening national unity and ensuring sustainable development, Agegnehu Teshager Speaker of the House of Federation (HoF) said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th Ethiopian NNP Day, held at the regional level in Debre Birhan City, Speaker Agegnehu emphasized that the annual event has significantly contributed to consolidating national cohesion and advancing sustainable development efforts.

NNP Day is a crucial moment when the peoples of Ethiopia affirm their commitment to live together in harmony, he said, adding that it serves as a vibrant platform for nations, nationalities, and peoples to openly showcase their unique cultures, values, and identities.

He highlighted the crucial role of the federal system, established through the Constitution, in uniting the country, strengthening national identity, and ensuring peaceful coexistence among its diverse communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that the celebration also lays a foundation for justice, equality, and democratic development.

Fantu Tesfaye, Speaker of the Amhara Regional Council, also stated that the holiday was celebrated across the region in ways that promote national unity through educational programs, volunteer activities, and enhanced people-to-people relations.

The celebration has both legal and constitutional backing and provides an important platform for communities to use their cultures, traditions, and values to build a shared future, she stressed.

She also noted that this year's celebration was particularly special as it coincided with the completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the execution of other major national development projects.

Bedlu Woubshet, Deputy Mayor of Debre Birhan City Administration, observed that solidarity, unity, and mutual support among the people have continued to grow since the celebration's inception.

He also pointed out the significant benefits for citizens resulting from the expansion of industry and investment in the city, enabled by constitutional guarantees.

One of the participants, Meset Ketsela, stated that NNP Day helps strengthen constitutional awareness and highlighted the particular benefits women gain in political, economic, and social spheres.

Bisrat Tadele, another participant, noted that the event provides an opportunity for citizens to learn from one another and collectively nurture hope for the future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added that it plays a vital role in preserving and transmitting cultural and social values to coming generations.

At national level, the NNP Day celebration is scheduled to be held on December 8, 2025 in Hosanna city.