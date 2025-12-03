Ethiopia: Addis Ababa Undertaking Effective Initiatives to Improve Residents' Livelihoods - Mayor Adanech Abiebie

Addis Ababa — Mayor Adanech Abiebie announced that numerous impactful initiatives are being implemented in Addis Ababa, ensuring broad and tangible benefits for city residents.

The mayor launched an overnight job creation campaign aimed at providing employment opportunities for 30,000 youth.

The beneficiaries have been organized across various sectors, including manufacturing, construction, urban agriculture, trade, and services.

Mayor Adanech further emphasized that Addis Ababa is undertaking extensive activities that are improving the lives of its residents.

Market-oriented job creation efforts are underway and highlighted ongoing work to transform the city's work culture, she said, encouraging the newly employed youth to work diligently and contribute to the well-being of their communities.

According to her, the large-scale, overnight job creation initiative will continue to be strengthened and expanded across the city.

Million Mathews, Deputy Mayor for the Bureau of Employment and Skills, on his part said that many citizens have benefitted from job creation efforts since the national reform process began.

He added that the city will continue to expand employment opportunities by leveraging Addis Ababa's resources and ensuring that job creation aligns with citizens' skills.

The forum was attended by senior city officials and other invited guests.