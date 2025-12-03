Sudan: Call for External Consultant - Media Content Review

Amsterdam — 1) Introduction

Dabanga - Radio TV Online (Dabanga) Dabanga is an independent, Sudanese news and information broadcaster. Founded in 2008 to report on the Darfur crisis, Dabanga has expanded to provide coverage of all corners of the country. Via shortwave radio, satellite television, and online platforms including its bilingual website, Dabanga has gained a widespread and diverse audience, and has a particular strength in serving marginalised and hard-to-reach communities.

Dabanga constantly strives to improve its editorial quality, institutional resilience and audience trust. As part of these efforts, Dabanga seeks an external consultant to conduct periodic content reviews and support newsroom improvements.

2. Objective of the Assignment

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The objective of the consultancy is to conduct reviews of Dabanga's editorial output, identify gaps and strengths and provide recommendations to improve journalistic quality and ethics, representation and editorial processes. The consultancy includes providing advisory support to ensure the implementation of recommendations prior to the subsequent reviews.

3. Scope of Work

The consultant will undertake the following tasks:

Content Reviews

Conduct two comprehensive content reviews:

December 2025

June/July 2026

Assess Dabanga's broadcast, digital, and social media content against:

Dabanga's editorial guidelines

International journalistic standards (accuracy, fairness, relevance, independence)

Representation of women, youth, and marginalized communities

Conflict-sensitive and ethical reporting principles

Present findings and discuss results with the Editor-in-Chief and senior editorial team.

Recommendations and Advisory Support After each review, develop recommendations for implementation Integrate findings from previous content reviews to ensure continuity, learning, and improvement. Provide advisory support to the editorial leadership as needed. Identify training and mentorship needs arising from the review findings.



Stakeholder Engagement Hold a consultation workshop with the editor in chief, editors and freelancers to validate findings after both reviews Support the development of an implementation plan and internal monitoring steps. Organise a virtual discovery call and follow-up meeting with senior editors



4. Deliverables

The consultant will produce the following deliverables:

Two detailed content Review Reports (after each review) (delivered in Arabic and English)

Methodology

Findings and analysis of broadcast, digital, and social media content

Identification of gaps, risks, and strengths

Assessment of adherence to editorial guidelines and journalistic standards

Recommendations

Two consultation workshops with editors, freelancers, and the Editor-in-Chief to present findings and recommendations

An implementation plan that outlines actions and roles to facilitate the adoption of recommendations

5. Duration

The assignment will runs from contract signature until December 2026.

6. Reporting and Management

The consultant reports to the Editor-in-Chief of Dabanga.

All deliverables shall be submitted in English and Arabic.

Draft reports will be reviewed by Dabanga; final versions will incorporate agreed comments.

7. Qualifications and Selection Criteria

The consultant will be selected based on the following criteria:

Required Qualifications

Minimum 7-10 years of experience in journalism, media development, or content analysis.

Demonstrated experience conducting media content reviews or editorial quality assessments.

Strong understanding of the Sudanese or broader MENA media context.

Arabic language proficiency (required).

Proven ability to deliver and facilitate editorial training.

Experience working with media outlets in conflict-affected or humanitarian contexts.

Assessment Criteria

Understanding of context and thematic areas (public-interest journalism, conflict sensitivity, gender and youth representation)

Technical expertise and methodological approach.

Quality of proposed work plan.

Relevant experience of the consultant/team.

Cost effectiveness of the financial proposal.

Communication and reporting skills.

8. Proposal Submission Requirements

Applicants shall submit:

Technical Proposal Understanding of the assignment Proposed methodology and tools Work plan and timeline Team composition (if applicable)

Financial Proposal

Detailed budget in EUR, inclusive of all taxes and expenses

Indication of daily rate(s) and estimated level of effort

Costs for travel or in-office presentation days (if required, maximum 3 days)

CV(s) detailing relevant experience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dabanga reserves the right to consider multiple applications for different aspects of the assignment. For example, it may select one consultant for the first content review and another for the second, or it may encourage collaboration between selected candidates to leverage complementary expertise. This practice is intended to ensure the highest quality of output and effective implementation of recommendations. Applicants should indicate in their proposals whether they are open to collaborative work or flexible arrangements across the assignment period. Submissions must be sent to [email protected] no later than December 12, 2025.

All proposals will be handled confidentially. Dabanga reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal, and to annul or modify the procurement process at any time without incurring any liability.