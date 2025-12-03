Somalia: Shaheen, Meeks, Booker and Jacobs Condemn President Trump's Remarks on Somali Immigrants in the United States

3 December 2025
United States Senate (Washington, DC)
press release By Foreign Relations Committee

Washington, DC — Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy, and Representatives Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Africa, issued the following statement condemning President Trump’s remarks on Somali immigrants and refugees:

“President Trump’s remarks disparaging Somalia, Somali Americans and Somali immigrants in the United States—including a sitting Member of Congress, Representative Ilhan Omar—are xenophobic and unacceptable. Instead of using the power of the presidency to bring our country together, President Trump chose to attack an American immigrant community, the overwhelming majority of whom are law-abiding and have made many positive contributions to the United States. These comments undercut U.S. interests, stoke anti-American sentiment and create openings for terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab and ISIS to exploit.

"We must reject language that divides Americans and support those immigrants who contribute to our communities, economy and national security.”

