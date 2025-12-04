Rwanda: A Breakdown of the 10 Mineral Blocks Now Available to Investors

The government has released the second edition of its Mining Investment Pitchbook for 2025, unveiling 10 exploration, mining and gemstone blocks now open to investors.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during the Rwanda Mining Week at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), a key platform aimed at attracting global partners to the country's growing minerals sector.

The 10 blocks include four mining blocks containing tin, beryllium and lithium, four exploration blocks, and two gemstone blocks, including sapphires.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: Govt to pitch new investment opportunities as mining week kicks off

Alice Uwase, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB), encouraged investors to submit applications and explore the opportunities.

"First, exploration data is key. Without accurate data, investors won't engage even if the minerals exist. Second, financing for local companies is crucial. Third, we need to revise investment incentives to be more specific for mining," she noted.

Applications will remain open until March 3, 2026, with site visits scheduled in January to allow investors to assess the blocks before submitting final proposals.

The mining board said the previous call for the first edition of Investment Pitchbook attracted 73 applications for 10 blocks, demonstrating strong competition.

ALSO READ: RDB unveils mineral reserves seeking investors for value addition

Uwase stressed that financial capacity alone is not enough to secure a concession.

"Investors must demonstrate strong technical expertise and appropriate equipment, which are key evaluation criteria. Partnerships or joint ventures should also be considered where necessary," she said.

She noted that the new Mining Investment Pitchbook combines verified brownfields with newly defined exploration targets, supported by robust geological data.

ALSO READ: Rwanda eyes $2bn in annual mineral export earnings by 2029

"These blocks unite proven brownfields with newly defined exploration targets, backed by clear geological evidence and strong development potential, transparent licensing and solid governance," Uwase said.

Below are details of the 10 blocks open for investment including four for exploration, four for mining, and two for gemstones.

1. Binyeri block on 70 ha

The block is located in Rukoma Sector in Kamonyi District in Southern Province. This location has potential for cassiterite, columbite-tantalite, lithium and beryllium minerals.

Previous studies support this potential. In 2015, Beak Consultant proposed drilling sites in the Bugoba exploration area, and in 2018, joint work by B2B, NML and RMB confirmed that pegmatite fields stretching from Ruli to Kayenzi contain cassiterite and columbite-tantalite.

2. Musenyi block on 1,100ha

The Musenyi block is in Bugesera District, Eastern Province. Its mineralisation is believed to come from the nearby Bugesera granite, giving the area strong potential for cassiterite, columbite-tantalite, lithium and beryllium.

Previous studies reported tin-rich pegmatites in the BUG-2 and BUG-3 zones, with tin grades reaching 0.2 percent.

The block is considered a brownfield site, having previously been licensed to Hard Metal and COREMIR, with active licences nearby.

3. Rubiha block on 450 ha

The block in Rugarama and Kiziguro sectors of Gatsibo District lies within a tin-rich mineral district. Cassiterite in the area is linked to late post-magmatic fluids, with tin oxide purity ranging from 90.50 to 99.08 percent.

ALSO READ: A look at 10 ways Rwanda can double mineral recovery rate

Mineralisation is associated with the Muhazi-Gikoma-Kiziguro and Rugarama-Bujumu granites, and the area holds strong potential for cassiterite and columbite-tantalite.

4. Minazi block on 700 ha

The block covers Minazi, Coko and Rushashi sectors in Gakenke District.

Mineralisation is thought to come from the Gitarama granite to the southeast, giving the block strong potential for cassiterite, columbite-tantalite, gemstones, rare-metal pegmatite minerals and gold hosted in quartz veins, black schist and pegmatites.

Previous studies under PTA R2 collected hundreds of stream sediment, soil and rock-chip samples, identifying tantalum grades of 100-200 ppm and an estimated 12,000 tonnes of potential tantalum resources, along with notable values of niobium, tungsten, copper, lead, arsenic and gold.

Tantalum grades of 100-200 ppm means that every one million grams of rock, there are 100 to 200 grams of tantalum.

The site is a recognised brownfield area previously mined by several companies, including Ets Sindambiwe-Minazi, EPROCOMI-Coko, COMIKAGI-Coko and MCCS-Minazi.

5. Shyorongi on 3,175 ha

The block is in the Rusiga and Shyorongi sectors of Rulindo District. Its mineralisation is linked to a leucogranite intrusion, giving the area strong potential for niobium, tantalite, cassiterite, wolfram, arsenic and gold hosted in pegmatites and quartz veins.

As part of PTA R2 studies, hundreds of stream sediment, soil and rock-chip samples were collected, revealing Tantalum grades of 100-200 ppm and an estimated 12,000 tonnes of potential tantalum resources.

The Shyorongi area also shows notable concentrations of niobium, tungsten, copper and lead across various sampled zones.

ALSO READ: How former artisanal miner built a concession worth Rwf 5 billion

6. Bihembe block on 3,175 ha

The block is in Nzige, Muyumbu, Nyakariro and Karenge sectors of Rwamagana District.

Mineralisation in the area is linked to the Mugesera, Bugesera and Kigali leucogranites, giving the block strong potential for cassiterite, columbite-tantalite and other rare metals.

Previous studies show stream sediment grades of 5-40 ppm tin, around 15 ppm lithium, 35 ppm niobium and 2 ppm tantalum, considering that for every one million grams of rock, there are 100 to 200 grams of tantalum according to RMB studies in 2025.

7. Kabagari - Kinihira block on 1,500 ha

The block is in Kinihira and Kabagari sectors of Ruhango District. The area has potential for cassiterite, columbite-tantalite, beryllium, lithium, gemstones and other rare-metal minerals hosted in pegmatites and quartz veins.

Previous studies under PTA N2/N3 recorded stream sediment values averaging around 12 ppm lithium, 10 ppm niobium, 1 ppm tantalum, 5 ppm tin and 30 ppm beryllium.

8. Kivumu - Nyamyumba block on 875 ha

The block is in Nyamyumba, Kivumu and Nyundo sectors of Rubavu District.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business Legal Affairs Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The area has potential for cassiterite, columbite-tantalite, wolframite and beryl hosted in pegmatites and quartz veins.

9. Bushekeri - Rangiro block on 1,400 ha

The block is in Kagano, Bushekeri and Rangiro sectors of Nyamasheke District. The area has potential for gemstones including sapphire, amethyst, smoky quartz, ruby, black spinel and reddish-brown zircon.

Sapphires typically range from two millimetres to 8 millimetres with rare crystals up to between 10 millimetres to 15 millimetres.

10. Kanama block on 1,575 ha

The block in Kanama sector of Rubavu District lies within the Gishwati Complex. The area has potential for gemstones including tourmaline (schorl), sapphire, beryl and almandine. Dolerite boulders ranging between half a metre and 3 metres across can also be collected from rivers for processing.

Barbara Akaliza, Chief Geo-Hazard Officer at RMB, added: "Investors need to demonstrate both financial capacity and a clear roadmap for years one, three and five."

Ken Taiton, Exploration Director at Rio Tinto, reiterated the importance of geological data: "Historical data allows us to start from a point of knowledge rather than zero, which reduces risk and encourages investment.

Many significant deposits are discovered not by the first explorer but by companies building on previous data. Modern tools, including machine learning, can further leverage historical data, creating efficiency and confidence for investors."

Michelle Umurungi, Chief Investment Officer at Rwanda Development Board (RDB), encouraged investors to focus on value addition.

"We are providing pathways for refining minerals such as tantalum, tungsten and gold, and ensuring investors have access to modernised geological data, creating a conducive business environment."