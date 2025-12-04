Rwanda: ILO, Rwanda Polytechnic Partner to Strengthen Rwanda's Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

Rwanda's efforts to build a dynamic, job-creating entrepreneurship ecosystem have received renewed momentum following the integration of the Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) programme into Rwanda Polytechnic's digital learning platform.

The new nine e-modules, now available to thousands of learners nationwide, are expected to reshape how entrepreneurship is taught and practiced, offering flexible, practical learning that supports young people to turn ideas into viable enterprises.

The handover, held on December 3, at the RP Kigali Campus, forms part of a broader collaboration between the International Labour Organization (ILO), Rwanda Polytechnic (RP), and national stakeholders. The initiative aligns with the country's priorities to equip youth with practical skills, promote enterprise development, and expand digital learning opportunities across TVET and higher-learning institutions.

Speaking at the ceremony, RP Vice-Chancellor, Dr Sylvie Mucyo, said digital technology is transforming education, with entrepreneurship emerging as one of the most impactful paths for young people.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Entrepreneurship is a game-changer, especially in Technical and Vocational Education and Training," she said. "Training learners to solve real problems does more than improve the quality of education; it makes learning relevant, adaptive, and student-centered."

Mucyo added that equipping students with entrepreneurial skills prepares them not only for today's opportunities but also for evolving future challenges.

"At RP, we are empowering students to create, not just consume," she said. "Through this platform, they can translate their learning into solutions for real-world problems. This is where cognitive skills meet emotional intelligence to drive innovation."

She emphasized RP's commitment to refining teaching approaches and nurturing students who can thrive in an increasingly competitive global environment. "The goal is to inspire learners not just to engage with knowledge, but to transform how they think, solve, and create. That is the true purpose of education."

Fatima Elsanousi Sirelkhatim, ILO Project Manager, said the handover represents more than the roll-out of new digital content -- it marks the deepening of a partnership that has moved from concept to institutional integration and now to national scale.

"The SIYB programme is one of the ILO's flagship entrepreneurship initiatives. For more than four decades, it has helped aspiring and existing entrepreneurs start, manage, and grow sustainable enterprises," she said.

Globally, SIYB has reached over 23 million entrepreneurs. In Rwanda, more than 400 young people have already benefitted, with plans to reach at least 1,000 entrepreneurs by 2026.

Sirelkhatim noted that hosting the e-SIYB platform within RP will allow thousands of students, graduates, and innovators to access entrepreneurship training anytime, anywhere.

"This collaboration aligns with RP's mission of providing 'skills for a better destiny.' SIYB contributes to this vision by enabling learners to develop ideas, build startups, and actively participate in Rwanda's digital economy," she said.

She also commended RP for its technical role in integrating the English and Kinyarwanda digital packages. "With support from the Government of Luxembourg, the ILO remains committed to strengthening entrepreneurship and promoting decent job creation across Rwanda."

The handover included digital modules for the Start, Improve, and Digitalize Your Business packages, now fully integrated into RP's learning management system.

In Rwanda, SIYB/DYB Training of Trainers has been delivered to several institutions, including the Ministry of Youth, Hanga Hubs, MIFOTRA, Employment Service Centres, RICEM, the ICT Chamber, and Inkomoko. The programme is already in use at RISA's Hanga Hubs and various incubation centres, with more than 800 entrepreneurs targeted for training -- 325 of whom have completed the programme across different districts.

To enhance accessibility, the ILO has contextualized SIYB materials for Rwanda, translated them into Kinyarwanda, and digitized them for students, trainers, and external partners.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Governance Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Joselyne Nzayisenga, Assistant Lecturer at RP-Kigali and Lead trainer of the eSIYB module, said the digital module will significantly strengthen entrepreneurship teaching. The e-SIYB modules offer a comprehensive curriculum designed to bridge the digital and entrepreneurship skills gap among young individuals. It utilizes engaging multimedia content to facilitate an interactive learning experience. "We covered four packages that enhanced our skills in entrepreneurship, and we are ready to transfer this knowledge to learners," she said. "This digital approach will transform how we teach. Students will access materials easily from anywhere, which will accelerate learning and shift their mindset."

The handover ceremony brought together representatives from the Ministry of Labor and Public Service, PSF, BRD, and key stakeholders in business incubation centers, youth skills development, entrepreneurship, and the TVET ecosystem.