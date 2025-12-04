South Africa: Shacks Fill With Sewage After Pipe Collapses

4 December 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Vincent Lali

Pipes need maintenance, but shacks on top of them are preventing access

Families in the Lansdown Road informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, have had raw sewage flowing through their shacks since Saturday.

GroundUp visited the settlement, near Somerset Taxi Rank, on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Sewage was gushing out of manholes. Sinkholes have developed under some shacks, causing them to collapse.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The City of Cape Town's mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, told GroundUp that a sewage pipe collapsed. This is linked to previous incidents in the nearby SST informal settlement, where 40 shacks have been built on top of the sewer line. Those shacks need to be moved so that the sewer pipe can be maintained, said Badroodien.

"We left our shacks and stood on the pavement as the water flowed into our shacks throughout the night," said resident Zelda Makeleni.

Residents' belongings have been soaked with sewage, and their furniture has been damaged. Groceries have also been drenched.

"Even if the water subsides, we can't stay in our shacks because of the unbearable stench. I don't know where we will sleep," said Makeleni.

Nosiviwe Matomela, who sells braai'd meat, cool drinks and sweets to support her three children, said she had to close her stand.

Matomela slept at a relative's house on Saturday night after dirty water drenched her bed, wardrobe and cupboard and damaged her fridge.

"My shack burned in 2023 along with all my belongings, but I managed to raise money to buy them again. Now it breaks my heart that they are damaged," she said.

Sinovuyo Dlula, another resident who sells braai'd meat, said she has closed her stall. "I can't sell meat while sewage is passing through my stand," she said.

"Customers can't eat meat while they inhale the stench from the sewage."

Two mobile pumps have been deployed since Sunday to drain the flooded sewage, said Badroodien. But when GroundUp visited the site on Tuesday, there was little improvement.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.