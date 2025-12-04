South Africa: Mckenzie Fails to Account for Defunding of Sports Federations

Treasury rejected McKenzie's bid to divert R62 million to VAR, confirming there was no basis for defunding federations.

Federations still haven't received their money and now have almost no time to use it, putting athletes and programmes at risk.

McKenzie failed to account for his actions in Parliament and must be held responsible for destabilising sports development.

Despite Minister Gayton McKenzie's repeated claims that certain federations were failing governance and compliance standards, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has confirmed there was no valid reason to defund them.

Treasury rejected the Minister's request to redirect R62 million from federations to fund (video assistant referee) VAR technology in football, which is why federation allocations dropped to R20 million.

VAR is a complex and expensive project that is not ready for national rollout. Yet the Minister tried to divert funds from federations without evidence of wrongdoing, putting essential development programmes at risk. Athletes preparing for the 2028 Olympics and other competitions now face delays, cancelled programmes, and lost international opportunities.

Minister McKenzie promised to explain his decision to Parliament but failed to attend the Portfolio Committee meeting tody. His department dismissed the matter as a "non-issue," claiming funds had been returned.

In reality, many federations have not received their allocations and have little time left to spend them before the end of the financial year. This creates financial uncertainty and undermines sport development across South Africa.

Funding challenges have already affected federations including Rowing South Africa, Taekwondo, Fencing, Squash, Handball, Weightlifting, SASAPD, and SA Angling & Casting. Athletes lack access to training camps, injury management, international competition exposure, and development pathways.

Rowing programmes for U23 athletes, for example, have been delayed or cancelled.

It took months for the department to admit that Treasury did not approve the R62 million removal, showing that Minister McKenzie's claims of "non-compliance" were unfounded. Proposed cuts would have disrupted approved business plans and grassroots development, as Treasury warned.

The Democratic Alliance calls on Minister McKenzie to:

Provide a full, public account of the defunding decision;

Submit the three-year financial plan Treasury requires for any future reductions;

Ensure all allocations are restored and paid immediately;

Work with SASCOC and federations to implement a comprehensive Sporting Federation Development Plan.

Athletes and federations cannot be used for political PR. Minister McKenzie must be held accountable.