Rwanda: Nearly 200 Congolese Refugees Flee to Rwanda

A total of 190 Congolese refugees, mostly women and children, fled to Rwanda in Rusizi District on Wednesday, December 3, seeking safety after intense fighting between the AFC/M23 rebels and the Congolese army in South Kivu province, officials said.

Rusizi District Mayor, Phanuel Sindayiheba, confirmed this development to The New Times on Wednesday evening, noting that the group of refugees crossed into Rwanda through the Bugarama-Kamanyola border post. He said they are currently being hosted at Nyarushishi Transit Center.

"It is true that a group of 190 Congolese refugees from parts of the DR Congo bordering Bugarama Sector have crossed into Rwanda," stated Sindayiheba.

"Most of them said they are fleeing from ongoing insecurity since yesterday. We have received them, as our country is always open for people seeking refuge."

The Mayor explained that the refugees have been provided with emergency support while further procedures are set to continue tomorrow when they have settled.

Sindayiheba reassured the public that security is secured on the Rwandan side of the border.

"Life continues, and no insecurity-related incident has been observed as we speak now. There is calm and life is going on as usual," he said.

Rwanda hosts about 100,000 Congolese refugees, some of whom have lived in camos for nearly three decades.

Media reports indicate that AFC/M23 rebels who control swathes of territory in eastern Congo, including Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu, have resumed heavy clashes with the Congolese army and its allies, including forces from Burundi and the Wazalendo militia. Heavy gunfire and bomb blasts were reportedly heard across the border, near Rwanda.

The rebel movement has accused the Congolese government of sabotaging ongoing peace negotiations mediated by Qatar, saying ceasefire violations will not be ignored.

The renewed clashes come barely one month after the two sides signed a framework for peace in Doha. Clashes have been continuing since April when the Qatar-brokered peace talks began.