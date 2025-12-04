Ethiopia Initiates High-Level Consultations for Rural Transformation Roadmap

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian government has commenced strategic consultations for its Rural Transformation Roadmap through a landmark national seminar in Addis Ababa.

The consultations brought together key stakeholders that can shape a coordinated rural development strategy targeting over 76 percent of the population residing in rural areas.

Addressing the participants at the gathering organized by the Agricultural Transformation Institute, Agriculture State Minister Melese Mekonnen emphasized that the consultation process marks a significant inflection point in Ethiopia's journey toward accelerated rural and agricultural transformation.

He stressed that rural transformation represents the foundation of Ethiopia's inclusive and sustainable future, describing it as "the essential ingredient for building a truly prosperous Ethiopia where no one is left behind."

The planned comprehensive 15-30 year roadmap to be anchored in eight strategic pillars aims to overcome decades of fragmented interventions that have delivered limited results despite significant public investments, the State Minister added.

The initiative seeks to apply Ethiopia's national philosophy of Medemer--emphasizing synergy, unity, and collective prosperity--to address persistent challenges including rural poverty, limited economic diversification, infrastructure gaps, and vulnerability to climate shocks.

Agricultural Transformation Institute (ATI) Director-General Mandefro Nigussie described the upcoming roadmap as a holistic endeavor that will extend beyond agricultural productivity to encompass overall community well-being.

As the institute transitions from the first phase of agricultural commercialization into phase two, enhanced focus will be placed on multi-sectoral coordination.

The seminar, according to the Director-General, represents the opening conversation in a sustained series of high-level dialogues designed to align policies, bridge institutional gaps, and strengthen coordination among government agencies, development partners, research institutions, and private sector actors.

Participants' insights from this inaugural consultation will directly inform the development and refinement of the transformation framework.

Mandefro further stated that the consultation signals Ethiopia's commitment to moving beyond traditional sectoral approaches toward an integrated national strategy, recognizing that sustainable rural transformation requires coordinated investment in agriculture, infrastructure, education, and market linkages to achieve lasting impact at scale.

The government plans to finalize the Rural Transformation Roadmap following this series of stakeholder consultations, ensuring diverse perspectives from across sectors and regions shape Ethiopia's rural development trajectory for the coming decades.

Urban and Infrastructure State Minister, Yetemgeta Asrat, emphasized the synchronized efforts among agriculture, rural affairs, and economic structural transformation sectors.

He highlighted rural corridor development as a foundational activity, improving connectivity and integrating local economies into broader markets to boost productivity and living standards.

On his part, FAO Assistant Director-General for Africa, Abebe Haile-Gabriel, stressed the importance of linking rural and urban areas and tailoring strategies to local needs.

Abebe also commended Ethiopia's integrated approach combining social welfare programs --such as school feeding -- with sustainability goals.