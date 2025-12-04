Africa: Gavi and Global Polio Eradication Initiative Boards Convene for Second Joint Session

press release

Geneva, Switzerland — The Boards of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) convened to further strengthen collaboration and accelerate progress toward shared goals: reaching zero-dose and under-immunized children with critical vaccines and achieving polio eradication.Dr. Omar Abdi (Vice Chair, Gavi Board) and Dr. Chris Elias (Chair, Polio Oversight Board of GPEI) co-chaired the second joint session along with board members from both partnerships (Gavi, GPEI), including representatives from donor and implementing countries, civil society organizations, the Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF.

The group discussed progress since the last joint meeting on 19 June 2025, focusing on the implementation of more systematic and comprehensive approaches to integration efforts during and outside of campaigns, as well as improving routine immunization coverage of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV), inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), and hexavalent vaccine. Additionally, Gavi and GPEI partners have worked with the Essential Programme on Immunization (EPI) and national immunization programs to expand coordination on planning and delivery of integrated services, including the rollout of joint campaigns to protect against measles and polio.

Country representatives shared updates from Nigeria and Pakistan, where integrated vaccination efforts are helping to strengthen routine immunization systems while responding to poliovirus outbreaks in some of the world's most challenging operating environments. In October, Nigeria launched the first phase of a large-scale integrated nationwide campaign, aiming to protect around 106 million children total against polio, measles, and rubella. Pakistan similarly conducted a joint polio and measles-rubella vaccination campaign in November, targeting 34 million children across 89 high risk districts with protection against multiple diseases. The Boards reviewed early outcomes from these efforts and agreed on next steps to deepen coordination in areas where children face the greatest barriers to vaccine access.

Onei Uetela (Civil Society Organization Representative, Gavi Board) highlighted the importance of continued relationship building with civil society organizations, ensuring community engagement remains at the center of integration efforts. The Boards also recognized continued donor contributions for vaccine procurement through flexible funding mechanisms.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Gavi Alliance and GPEI's continued collaboration reflects a shared commitment to ensure that every child, no matter where they live, has access to life-saving vaccines and the health systems needed to sustain them.

Outside of the joint Board sessions, a leadership group comprising members from Gavi, GPEI, WHO, UNICEF, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rotary International, and other partners will continue to meet regularly to provide ongoing guidance and maintain coordination across initiatives.

Notes to Editors

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1.2 billion children - and prevented more than 20.6 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X and YouTube.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Polio Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI)

GPEI is a partnership led by national governments that has reduced the number of children paralyzed by polio by 99% since 1988 through far-reaching vaccination campaigns and extensive disease surveillance networks. But many of the places where polio remains today like northwestern Nigeria and northwestern Pakistan are also home to some of the largest populations of children who have received no vaccines of any kind ('zero-dose'). In these settings, the GPEI's campaigns are often families' only connections to the formal health system and are key to addressing critical gaps in coverage. Therefore, the program often works with Gavi and broader immunization partners to deliver other life-saving vaccines alongside polio vaccines when possible. It also deploys its extensive network of trained social mobilizers and trusted community leaders to help increase uptake of all vaccines.