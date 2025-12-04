Tanzania: Police Closely Monitor Threats of the Dec 9 Demonstrations

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian Police Force has stated that it is closely monitoring behaviors and communications spreading on social media, where some individuals are encouraging what they call unlimited "peaceful demonstrations" planned for December 9, 2025.

According to an official statement from the police, issued to the public by the Force Spokesperson, David Misime, an analysis of these communications has revealed instructions and directives that threaten national security. These include calls for people trained in the use of weapons to lead the demonstrations, indicating an intent to use arms to commit crimes; plans to halt all economic activities in the country on that day; and directives to burn and destroy communication towers to cut off nationwide communications.

Other instructions involve blocking all roads leading to and from ports as well as border roads; urging youths to loot people's property under the pretext of "hunger"; and encouraging attacks on hospitals to stop medical services for patients.

The police have also identified threats to pursue and harm government officials, along with explicit statements to injure or decapitate those who participate in the demonstrations.

The Tanzania Police Force said these campaigns have been spreading rapidly on social media, aiming to cause panic, property destruction, disruption of essential public services, and threats to the safety of citizens and the national economy.

According to the statement, the unlimited demonstrations being promoted "violate the rights of others by forcing them to suspend their income-generating activities," which is interpreted as a threat to the lives of citizens and the welfare of the country.

The police added that such a situation is dangerous for any nation and is considered a serious crime.

Furthermore, they urged citizens to reject these instigators starting from the family level and to refuse participation in any plan of violence that could return the country to the injuries and damages experienced on October 29, 2025, and the following days.

As the country prepares for the year-end season, the Police Force has called on citizens to continue their preparations while prioritizing the safety of life and property and adhering to road safety laws.