Somalia: Somaliland Welcomes Qatar to Open Offices in Bid to Deepen Strategic Ties

Hargeisa, Dec 3 — Somaliland President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi "Irro" held extended talks on Wednesday with Qatar's Ambassador Abdullah Bin Salem Al Nuaimi in Hargeisa, as the Horn of Africa nation looks to broaden diplomatic and development partnerships amid growing geopolitical interest in the Red Sea corridor.

The meeting at the Presidential Palace covered political ties, economic cooperation and ongoing humanitarian assistance, according to officials. Qatar has provided drought relief and community-development support in Somaliland in recent years, particularly during severe dry spells that have strained livelihoods across the eastern regions.

Somaliland, which has built a reputation for relative stability in a volatile region, is looking to diversify external partnerships as Gulf states deepen their economic and security roles along the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa. Officials say Qatar's engagement has mainly centred on humanitarian response and small-scale development programmes, but Hargeisa hopes to expand that footprint.

President Abdirahman Irro welcomed the ambassador's official visit and thanked Qatar for its continued support during recurring droughts, noting that Qatari-funded projects have played a role in improving access to basic services in vulnerable communities.

He urged Doha to increase investment in priority sectors including infrastructure, water management, health and education, and invited Qatar to explore long-term economic opportunities as Somaliland expands its development agenda.

In a sign of openness to a more formalised relationship, Irro said Somaliland would welcome Qatar to open development, charitable and diplomatic offices in Hargeisa, a move that could expand Doha's presence in Somaliland and deepen bilateral engagement.

Ambassador Al Nuaimi thanked the president for the reception and reaffirmed Qatar's intention to continue humanitarian and development assistance in Somaliland. He said Doha aims to strengthen cooperation that directly supports community needs and improves essential public services.

The discussions come at a time of heightened geopolitical competition around the Red Sea corridor, where Gulf states, Western partners and regional governments are increasing engagement amid concerns over maritime security, trade routes and regional stability.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to maintain close contact and pursue broader cooperation based on shared interests and mutual respect, officials said.

