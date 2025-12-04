Namibia: Statement By President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah At the Commissioning of the National Task Forces

document

In recent years, our country has faced a combination of pressures that tested our collective resilience: rising living costs, constraints on job creation, uneven service delivery, housing shortages, land pressures and a health system carrying multiple burdens.

At the same time, our private sector has had to navigate a complex economic environment, global uncertainties and domestic bottlenecks that inhibited growth.

It became clear that if we wanted to accelerate progress, we could no longer operate in silos. We needed a unified platform where concerns could be raised openly, where solutions could be shaped constructively and where the voices of government, business, labour, communities, civil society, academia and faith leaders could meet on equal footing. This is the rationale that led to the establishment of the Namibia Public-Private Forum.

The forum was never intended to be another meeting. It was intended to be a turning point. It created a space where Namibians could look one another in the eye, acknowledge shared challenges and commit to working together with honesty and clarity. It reaffirmed that our nation has the talent, ideas and capacity. What we needed was alignment, unity of purpose and a willingness to approach our problems with fresh thinking.

It is from that spirit, and in line with the commitment I made during the Namibia Public-Private Forum, that I am commissioning today three national task forces: the task force on economic recovery, the task force on health and the task force on housing and land delivery. These task forces will be composed of individuals from diverse backgrounds, representing government, the private sector, civil society, academia and others. Their diversity reflects our belief that no single sector holds all the answers. Solutions will emerge when we listen respectfully to one another and challenge old assumptions with open minds.

I am aware that when the idea of these task forces was first announced, some may have wondered whether it would lead to real action or become lip service. Today, we stand here as proof that the Eighth Administration is serious about service delivery. We are demonstrating urgency, commitment and an approach of business unusual, because the challenges we face demand nothing less.

This is not about criticising what came before us. It is about building on the foundations that previous administrations have laid, drawing lessons from the past and improving what can be done better today. Every era has its own responsibilities and rhythm. Our task at this moment is to take what we have inherited, strengthen it and move Namibia forward with the urgency our people expect. Under NDP6, we have a clear roadmap, and these task forces are instruments to accelerate its implementation.

As you begin your work, it is crucial to understand that collaboration will not always be simple. You come from different sectors, and you may not always agree. But disagreement is not a weakness; it is an opportunity to understand one another and build better solutions. We cannot solve today's challenges with yesterday's mindset. We must be bold, honest and innovative.

Let us remember the African proverb that says the canoe does not move forward if everyone is paddling their own way. Our progress as a nation depends on our ability to pull in the same direction, to work with mutual respect and open minds, and to recognise that the solutions we seek will come from collective effort.

The task force on economic recovery will help unlock growth, strengthen investment, support innovation and expand opportunities for our youth. One of this task force's key reference points is the post-Covid-19 economic recovery document.

The task force on health will assist us in building a stronger, more responsive health system that serves the needs of all Namibians. The 2013 report on health, commissioned by president Hifikepunye Pohamba, should be the most crucial reference document for this task force.

The task force on housing and land will address one of our most urgent social obligations: ensuring access to dignified housing and serviced land for families across the country.

Let us render our utmost support to these task forces, for this is how we indirectly make our significant contribution toward building the Namibian House we want.

I recognise your unwavering commitment to voluntary service aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions and livelihoods of our citizens. As a nation, we extend our deepest appreciation to the members of the economic recovery, health and land, and housing task forces. It is our hope that your dedication, expertise and steadfast commitment will guide our national priorities and shape meaningful policy interventions. Your work will strengthen our public health systems, support economic resilience and advance land delivery and housing efforts that will benefit our nation for generations to come. I therefore wish each of you continued success in your future endeavours.

Together we will strengthen our economy.

Together we will build a healthier nation.

Together we will deliver dignified land for housing.

Together we will shape a future where every Namibian has the opportunity to thrive.

I thank you.

Statement-by-H.E.-Dr-Netumbo-Nandi-Ndaitwah-on-the-Commissioning-of-the-National-Task-Force-on-Economic-Recovery-Health-and-Housing-and-Land