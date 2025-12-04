Rwanda: Critical Minerals - 'Rwanda Should Do Something About Global Overpricing'

Experts attending Rwanda Mining Week in Kigali have said that critical minerals are already having, and will continue to have, a profound impact on technology, especially in the age of artificial intelligence and emerging fields such as quantum computing.

With this, countries like Rwanda that possess such minerals stand to benefit significantly. However, one expert argued that mineral producing countries must confront what he described as an unfair global system that overprice critical minerals, particularly tantalum, even though they are sourced cheaply from Africa.

Tantalum is crucial in today's technology landscape because of its unique properties that make it highly efficient for advanced electronics, medical devices, aerospace components such as jet engines, optical glass, and cutting tools.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Tuesday, December 2, Anatoly Agulyansk, an Israeli scientist with expertise in tantalum and niobium processing, and microchip manufacturing, noted that many top-notch technologies depend heavily on tantalum and could not exist without it. Yet, ironically, he said, tech companies are exploring ways to avoid using tantalum because refiners and processors outside Africa overprice it.

"I'm not sure you (Rwanda) are very happy to participate in such a flow," he said, insisting that even if the producing countries reduced the price of raw tantalite or even gave it for free, still he doesn't expect the Western companies to cut the prices.

"The price will remain the same. They will just have more profit and nothing more than that," he said.

He explained that tantalum is so essential that it cannot be replaced in many technologies, including those where its presence is not even noticed.

For example, he noted that although microchips are largely made from silicon, tantalum is critical because it separates copper lines from silicon oxide.

"Without tantalum, no chip will continue to work," he said.

According to Agulyansk, Rwanda should develop local refining and processing capacity.

Wilfred Ndifon, Chief Scientific Officer at the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), also highlighted the rising importance of critical minerals as quantum technology and AI evolve. He pointed to another challenge: the high cost of mineral exploration.

"People who get mining concessions tend to sell the rights for pennies.....because they don't have the means to carry out exploration," he said.

Yves Mujyambere, Chief Innovation Officer at a Rwandan private company that develops web and mobile applications, added that as critical minerals become more important, Rwanda must continue investing in training young people in relevant fields.

He noted that good progress is already being made. For instance, the University of Rwanda offers degrees in mining and geology, and various technology companies are providing training and exposure to emerging technologies.