Uganda Boosts Forest Cover in Refugee-Hosting Districts Through Agroforestry Project

One of the biggest drivers of deforestation in Uganda is the high demand for fuelwood and charcoal, as people cut trees in protected and forested areas.

With rapid population growth, this pressure on land and natural resources is intensifying, particularly in refugee-hosting districts where populations continue to rise.

To tackle this challenge, the Government of Uganda (GoU), through the Ministry of Water and Environment, received funding from the World Bank to implement the Investing in Forests and Protected Areas for Climate Smart Development (IFPA-CD) Project.

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) is implementing the project under the title "Intensive Mixed Use Agroforestry Systems on Household Plots", with a focus on increasing the adoption of agroforestry practices in 19 districts in Western and Northern Uganda that host refugee settlements or lie within 5 km of settlement boundaries.

"This innovative project seeks to address environmental degradation, improve food security, and enhance livelihoods by promoting sustainable agroforestry practices that integrate trees, crops, and livestock in refugee-hosting farming communities," said Joseph Ebinu, program manager at CRS.

"Our goal is to support government structures to strengthen national and community-level efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change. We aim to balance community needs with conservation, helping people sustainably depend on the environment while protecting and restoring it for the future."

The IFPA-CD Project aims to restore 17,550 hectares of land while working with 87,782 households over its lifespan from 2024 to 2026.

Since its launch, it has already achieved significant milestones:

13,739.7 hectares of land committed for restoration

10,509 farmers registered and supporting restoration efforts (26% youth, 28% women)

2,449,688 trees distributed and planted, with an 85% survival rate

Promotion of a business model for selected high-value crops, fruit trees, and small ruminants

Hajj Abdalah Yusuf Banya, a project participant in Rukulia village, Koboko District, shared his experience: "I received 120 tree seedlings from CRS, including 800 wood trees and 400 high-value crops like cocoa.

"I look forward to the family benefiting from fruits for the children, selling wood for fuel, and earning school fees for my children and grandchildren. I have involved my family in this project and hope they will continue caring for the trees for generations."

Creating Sustainable Livelihoods and Market Linkages

"As we plant more trees, we are also creating linkages between farmers and service providers, including processors, financial institutions, and extension services, while initiating market linkages for the produce," Mr Ebinu said.

The Koboko District Forest Officer, Ojia Gilbert, praised the project, noting that the district had been grappling with declining forest cover.

"Five years ago, Koboko's forest cover was only 14 percent. Interventions like this project are expected to significantly improve forest cover," he said.

"This project addresses climate change, environmental degradation, and food security. The trees also improve soil fertility, benefiting farmers directly."

CRS is implementing the project in partnership with the World Agroforestry Centre (ICRAF) and Ecotrust, leveraging their expertise in sustainable land management and community engagement.