Uganda: Minister Oboth-Oboth Urges Religious Leaders to Uphold Uganda's Spirit of Tolerance and National Security

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth, has called on religious leaders to preserve the nation's long-standing freedom of worship and its spirit of religious tolerance. He made the remarks during the opening of a three-day symposium for more than 90 religious leaders from Kigezi sub-region.

The symposium, which is being held under the theme "The Interface Between Religious Leaders in Strengthening National Security," is part of the celebrations marking the 45th Tarehe Sita Anniversary in the region.

In his address, Oboth-Oboth emphasised that Uganda's unique ability to bring together people from diverse religious backgrounds stands as a testament to the leadership of President Museveni and the country's constitutional protection of religious freedoms. He pointed out that in Uganda, it is common to see Christians and Muslims attending the same public events without any religious tension.

"You will find Christians and Muslims attending the same public event without tension. We must protect this," he said.

Oboth-Oboth encouraged religious leaders to be active in promoting peace and understanding, stressing that simple cultural and religious greetings, such as "Salaam Alaikum," "Shalom," or local greetings, carry significant messages of peace and should never be a source of division.

"You don't have to belong to a particular faith to respond to a greeting of peace. Agreeting is not a declaration of belief," he said.

Oboth-Oboth further reminded the religious leaders of their role as trusted voices in the community, who help shape national values, resolve conflicts, and strengthen social cohesion.

"Every week, religious leaders address congregations. You are a trusted source of information. When you speak, people listen," he said.

In the same vein,the Minister of State for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, David Bahati, also spoke at the event and reiterated President Museveni's unwavering commitment to guaranteeing freedom of worship.

He encouraged religious leaders to use platforms like the Inter-Religious Council to promote peace and foster a culture of wealth creation within their congregations.

The symposium, which brings together key religious figures, is aimed at reinforcing the importance of religion in strengthening national security.

The religious leaders were encouraged to continue working together for the benefit of the country, ensuring that their messages contribute to peace, tolerance, and national unity.

During the same period, Oboth-Oboth held a separate engagement with veterans, where he expressed his deep appreciation for their invaluable service to the nation.

Speaking at a symposium dedicated to veterans, the Minister highlighted significant improvements in veterans' welfare, including better pensions, enhanced access to healthcare, and recent amendments to the UPDF Act, which now better cater to both active and retired military personnel.

"People are no longer afraid of retiring,"Oboth-Oboth. He further mentioned that plans are underway to establish a national day dedicated to veterans in recognition of their sacrifices.

Earlier in the day, the Minister, accompanied by senior military officers, participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Kabale Stadium in memory of the Front for National Salvation (FNS) activists who were executed there on 10 February 1973 during the regime of Idi Amin.

The site holds the remains of Joseph Bitwari, James Karambuzi, and Kangire Kagoro David, who were summarily executed for their involvement in Uganda's liberation struggle.

Oboth-Oboth honoured these fallen heroes, explaining that under President Museveni's strategic guidance, the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) are working to document and preserve the history of those who contributed to Uganda's liberation.

A monument is being constructed at the site to commemorate their sacrifice and ensure future generations understand the importance of defending the democracy enjoyed today.

"This monument will remind us why they were killed by a bad regime and why we must protect the democracy we enjoy today," he said.

President Museveni is expected to unveil the completed monument on 6 February 2026 during the Tarehe Sita celebrations.

The wreath-laying ceremony marked the beginning of a series of activities designed to trace the history of Uganda's liberation efforts in the Kigezi sub-region and commemorate the vital role it played in the nation's struggle for freedom.

Oboth-Oboth was accompanied by the Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Huda Abason Oleru; Joint Staff Human Resource Management, Maj Gen James Kinalwa; Joint Staff Political Commissariat, Maj Gen Henry Masiko; and Brig Gen Johnson Niwamanya, among others.