Somalia President Receives Credentials of Eight New Ambassadors

Mogadishu, December 3, 2025 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday received the credentials of eight new ambassadors representing countries with which Somalia maintains diplomatic relations.

The ambassadors are from Egypt, Indonesia, Sweden, Cuba, Canada, Finland, Norway, and Spain. They include Mohamed Salah Keshtah (Egypt), Witjaksono Adji (Indonesia), Hans Henric Lundvqist (Sweden), Inés Fors Fernandez (Cuba), Joshua Brenber Tabah (Canada), Riina Riikka Heikka (Finland), Siv Cathrine Moe (Norway), and Jaime Alejandro Moreno Bua (Spain).

During the ceremony at the National Palace, President Mohamud congratulated the envoys and reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to supporting their diplomatic work, stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation.

The ambassadors conveyed greetings and messages from their respective governments, expressing their intention to prioritise relations with Somalia and thanking the Somali authorities for the warm reception.

The event was held with full honours, including a guard of honour provided by Somali security forces.