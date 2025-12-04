Zambia: Leicester City Striker Patson Daka Named WFP Goodwill Ambassador

Lusaka — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today announced the appointment of Zambian international soccer player Patson Daka as a WFP Goodwill Ambassador. Daka will use his platform on and off the pitch to raise awareness and advocate for WFP's work towards ending hunger, with a focus on youth, nutrition, resilience building and community development. Daka's soccer career rose from Zambia's ranks to international success, earning accolades across Europe and now playing as a striker for Leicester City FC and the Zambia national team. As a Goodwill Ambassador, he will spotlight WFP programmes including school feeding, emergency response and resilience building--while encouraging fans and communities to "Team Up for Zero Hunger."

"I am honoured to be appointed as an Ambassador for the World Food Programme," said Patson Daka. "I am deeply honoured to be named a Goodwill Ambassador for the World Food Programme in Zambia. Growing up here, I saw firsthand how hunger affects families and holds back potential. This role is more than a title- it's a deep commitment to help ensure that every child in Zambia has access to the food and nutrition they need to thrive, dream, and succeed. Together, we can build a future where no one is held back by hunger."

Daka will actively engage with the global community to raise awareness on good nutrition and advocate for solutions to ending hunger. Over the coming months, he will visit WFP-supported activities and join discussions that highlight the importance of food security on population health.

"We welcome Patson to the WFP family," said Cissy Kabasuuga, WFP Representative and Country Director in Zambia. "Patson embodies the spirit of teamwork and perseverance. His voice will help us reach new audiences--especially young people with the message that good nutrition is fundamental to empowering the next generation."

WFP collaborates with the Government of Zambia and partners to enhance national food systems and safety nets, including support to smallholder farmers, strengthening the school meals programme, providing nutrition assistance, and helping communities in adapting to climate shocks.

About WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organisation, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

About Patson Daka

Patson Daka is a Zambian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Leicester City FC and the Zambia national team.

After emerging from Kafue Celtic and loan spells at Nchanga Rangers and Power Dynamos--earning Zambia Super League Young Player of the Year in 2016--he joined FC Liefering and then Red Bull Salzburg's first team in 2017. With Salzburg, Daka helped secure four Austrian Bundesliga titles and three Austrian Cups and won the UEFA Youth League in 2017. He became the first Zambian to score in the UEFA Champions' League group stage (2019-20).

Daka joined Leicester City in June 2021. He scored four goals in a single UEFA Europa League match in October 2021 and became Leicester's all-time leading scorer in European competition that year. He was named African Youth Player of the Year in 2017 and scored thirty-four goals across competitions in the 2020-21 season.